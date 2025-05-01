In the context of transmembrane transport, which statement correctly distinguishes active transport from passive transport?
A
Active transport occurs only through ion channels, whereas passive transport occurs only through carrier proteins (transporters).
B
Active transport moves solutes down their electrochemical gradient without energy input, whereas passive transport requires ATP hydrolysis to move solutes up their gradient.
C
Active transport occurs only in prokaryotic cells, whereas passive transport occurs only in eukaryotic cells.
D
Active transport requires an energy input (directly or indirectly, e.g., from ATP) to move solutes against their electrochemical gradient, whereas passive transport moves solutes down their electrochemical gradient without energy input.
