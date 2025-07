Evaluate each statement in the question against the principles of cell theory: (a) 'All living organisms are composed of one or more cells' aligns with the first tenet of cell theory. (b) 'Cells can arise spontaneously from non-living matter' contradicts the third tenet, as cells arise from pre-existing cells. (c) 'Cells do not require energy to function' is incorrect because cells require energy for processes like metabolism and growth. (d) 'Only plant cells contain genetic material' is false because all cells, including animal cells, contain genetic material.