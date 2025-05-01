Most human cells range from 10 to 15 micrometers in diameter. What primarily limits how large a cell can get?
A
The availability of ribosomes
B
The number of mitochondria present
C
The amount of DNA in the nucleus
D
The ratio of surface area to volume
1
Understand the problem: The question is asking what limits the size of a cell. This is a fundamental concept in cell biology related to the physical and functional constraints of cells.
Recall the concept of surface area-to-volume ratio: As a cell grows, its volume increases faster than its surface area. This is because volume scales with the cube of the radius (r³), while surface area scales with the square of the radius (r²).
Explain why this ratio is important: The surface area of a cell is critical for exchanging materials (e.g., nutrients, oxygen, and waste) with its environment. A lower surface area-to-volume ratio means the cell's surface becomes less efficient at supporting the metabolic needs of its larger volume.
Eliminate incorrect options: The availability of ribosomes, the number of mitochondria, and the amount of DNA in the nucleus are important for cellular function but do not directly limit cell size. These factors are more related to the cell's internal machinery rather than its physical constraints.
Conclude with the correct answer: The primary factor limiting cell size is the surface area-to-volume ratio, as it directly impacts the cell's ability to maintain homeostasis and exchange materials efficiently.
