In the context of passive transport, which option best defines osmosis?
A
Net movement of solute molecules down their concentration gradient through a selectively permeable membrane, with water moving in the opposite direction
B
Net movement of solute molecules from a region of higher solute concentration to a region of lower solute concentration across any membrane, requiring ATP
C
Net movement of water across a selectively permeable membrane from a region of lower solute concentration (higher water potential) to a region of higher solute concentration (lower water potential), without energy input
D
Movement of water and solutes together through a membrane protein channel from low concentration to high concentration, requiring ATP
