- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
- 2. Chemical Components of Cells(0)
- 3. Energy(0)
- 4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes(0)
- 5. DNA to RNA to Protein(0)
- 6. Proteins(0)
- 7. Gene Expression(0)
- 8. Membrane Structure(0)
- 9. Transport Across Membranes(0)
- 10. Anerobic Respiration(0)
- 11. Aerobic Respiration(0)
- 12. Photosynthesis(0)
- 13. Intracellular Protein Transport(0)
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles(0)
- Protein Sorting(0)
- ER Processing and Transport(0)
- Golgi Processing and Transport(0)
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins(0)
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast(0)
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways(0)
- Endocytic Pathways(0)
- Exocytosis(0)
- Peroxisomes(0)
- Plant Vacuole(0)
- 14. Cell Signaling(0)
- 15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement(0)
- 16. Cell Division(0)
- 17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction(0)
- 18. Cell Junctions and Tissues(0)
- 19. Stem Cells(0)
- 20. Cancer(0)
- 21. The Immune System(0)
- 22. Techniques in Cell Biology(0)
- The Light Microscope(0)
- Electron Microscopy(0)
- The Use of Radioisotopes(0)
- Cell Culture(0)
- Isolation and Purification of Proteins(0)
- Studying Proteins(0)
- Nucleic Acid Hybridization(0)
- DNA Cloning(0)
- Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR(0)
- DNA Sequencing(0)
- DNA libraries(0)
- DNA Transfer into Cells(0)
- Tracking Protein Movement(0)
- RNA interference(0)
- Genetic Screens(0)
- Bioinformatics(0)
Passive Transport: Diffusion and Osmosis: Videos & Practice Problems
Passive Transport: Diffusion and Osmosis Practice Problems
How does the partition coefficient affect the rate of simple diffusion across cell membranes?
A cell membrane is impermeable to a certain molecule. Which type of diffusion would most likely facilitate its transport across the membrane?
How does the Michaelis-Menten equation apply to the kinetics of facilitated diffusion?
How does the sodium-calcium antiporter contribute to muscle contraction regulation?
How would you design an experiment to test the effect of aquaporin expression on cell water permeability?
Which of the following molecules is most likely to diffuse across a cell membrane without assistance?
Which transport protein class is involved in moving a single type of molecule across the membrane?
In which type of cells would you expect to find a high concentration of GLUT1 transporters?
What would be the effect of inhibiting the sodium-calcium antiporter in muscle cells?