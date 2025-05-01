Which option best defines osmosis in the context of passive transport across biological membranes?
A
The net movement of solute molecules across a membrane from lower solute concentration to higher solute concentration using ATP
B
The net movement of water across a selectively permeable membrane from a region of lower solute concentration to a region of higher solute concentration (higher water potential to lower water potential)
C
The movement of any molecules across a membrane through transport proteins down their electrochemical gradient
D
The bulk flow of fluid driven by a pressure gradient (hydrostatic pressure) through a tube or tissue
