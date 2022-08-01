Organization

Okay so now we're gonna talk about some proteins that acting is associated with and how all of these things are organized. So there are many proteins associated with acting and and these assists and things like nuclear station which if you remember what nuclear nation is that's going to be the sort of you know beginning the start performing some type of element. But there can also be important for the actions function. So the thing that is we're really responsible for Nuclear Nation or helping new creation occur or that our P. R. RP too complex informants. And these assist in Nuclear Nation. Then you have some proteins called A. D. F. And Coughlin. And these um bind to act in and help enhance the disassociation of ADP acting. So that means that helps the disassociation of A. D. P. So that means that you know whenever it loses a DP is ready to gain a teepee or it can easily go to A. T. P. Now there's the opposite is pro filling reverses this action. Um and actually can stimulate the addition of active monomers into filaments. So those are really important proteins that you're gonna have to know. Um And just just as a reminder here remember these because we're working with A D. P. And A. T. P. If the A. T. P. Is gonna be hydrolyzed quickly that is going to destabilize it because A D. P. Acted is kind of just is not very stable. Um And usually this occurs on the minus and so that kind of just use that information if you get a little confused about what these things are doing. So enhances this association of A. D. P. So it's trying to make it more stable and fulfilling is going to reverse this um and stimulate the addition of active monomers into the filaments. So then um you have proteins that regulate acting in many different ways. They can do things like regulate clintonization. They can cap them from you know and prevent them from growing or destabilizing. They can cross link them to other things, sever them, bundle them attached to them and proteins have a lot of functions. So um here's an example of the RP two complex which if you remember is really responsible for nuclear station and you can see it here right here actually nuclear waiting. So you can see these small acting sub units are coming in and they're gonna eventually grow another acted branch off of this other one here and there's all these other different proteins, you don't need to know those but there's multiple proteins that do this process. So the cell organizers acting in a few distinct ways. Not all I'm not mentioning all of them but these are some important ones that your book is gonna mention. These are active bundles. Um and these are when acting filaments are cross linked into very closely packed parallel race. You can kind of think of like a bundle of sticks, they're all facing the same way and you know you can't have you know some being vertical and them being horizontal and call it a bundle. Um So this is very similar to an active bundle. Then you have active networks and these are actually cross linked into orthogonal race and so these are much more like all over the place. So kind of like this or you know it doesn't have to everything be like in this one direction like in a bundle but networks go all over the place and this is this actually forms this three D mesh. Works. You kind of think of it as mesh and when acting actually forms like this it can conform this form the structure that has similar characteristics to a gel. Like a semi solid gel. It's kind of like spongy and gross and stuff like that. So then you have the cell cortex and this is actually like an organ l or not quite organelles but it's a structure in the cell that acting will form and this is composed of active filaments and associated proteins. It lies beneath the plasma membrane and then you have micro villi and these are kind of like finger like extensions of the plasma membrane. So the plasma membrane will actually go out and it'll form these like finger like things that are typically involved in absorption. The micro villi are really like made of acting and so if a cell has a lot of micro villi, it's said to have a brush border. Can kind of think of like the micro villi as like like the little pokey is on a hairbrush. Um So it's called a brush border. And that's a layer of micro villi on the cell surface. So here's an example. So here would be a brush border because there's a ton of my micro ville I right here on top of the cell and you can see that these are all made of acting. But then you also have, so we'll say that this is the plasma membrane or some type of membrane. And you can see that there's we'll just say these green things are acting, he's acting networks and these acting networks for these um can form the cell cortex underneath the membrane. Um So that's active. So with that let's not move on.

Hide transcripts