What does the replication of DNA during interphase ensure during cell division?
A
The cell can immediately begin protein synthesis
B
Each daughter cell receives an identical set of genetic material
C
The cell membrane is prepared for cytokinesis
D
Chromosomes are randomly distributed to daughter cells
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: DNA replication occurs during the S phase of interphase, which is part of the cell cycle. This process ensures that the genetic material is duplicated before the cell divides.
Recall the purpose of DNA replication: The goal is to create two identical copies of the DNA so that each daughter cell receives a complete and identical set of genetic instructions during cell division.
Eliminate incorrect options: Protein synthesis is not directly related to DNA replication during interphase, so the first option is incorrect. Similarly, the preparation of the cell membrane for cytokinesis happens later in the cell cycle, not during DNA replication, so the third option is also incorrect. Chromosomes are not randomly distributed; they are carefully segregated to ensure each daughter cell gets an identical set, so the fourth option is incorrect.
Focus on the correct answer: DNA replication ensures that each daughter cell receives an identical set of genetic material, which is critical for maintaining genetic consistency across generations of cells.
Conclude: The correct answer is that DNA replication during interphase ensures that each daughter cell receives an identical set of genetic material, which is essential for proper cell function and organismal development.
