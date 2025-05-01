- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
DNA Replication: Videos & Practice Problems
DNA Replication Practice Problems
In a scenario where DNA replication is occurring, what would happen if replication forks were unable to form?
How does the bidirectional nature of DNA replication affect the speed and efficiency of the process?
In a cell lacking functional primase, what would be the immediate consequence for DNA replication?
In a hypothetical experiment, if DNA replication were conservative instead of semi-conservative, what would be the expected outcome after one round of replication?
How does the structure of replication origins facilitate the initiation of DNA replication?
Design an experiment to test the effect of replication fork inhibitors on DNA replication speed.
What is the main difference in the synthesis process between the leading and lagging strands?