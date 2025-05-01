Which statement best explains how mitosis in eukaryotic cells differs from binary fission in prokaryotic cells?
A
Mitosis produces genetically different daughter cells through recombination, whereas binary fission produces genetically identical daughter cells.
B
Mitosis occurs in prokaryotes to divide their circular chromosome, whereas binary fission occurs in eukaryotes to divide their nucleus.
C
Mitosis replicates DNA after the cell divides, whereas binary fission replicates DNA only after cytokinesis is complete.
D
Mitosis segregates multiple linear chromosomes using a microtubule-based spindle and is followed by cytokinesis, whereas binary fission replicates a single circular chromosome and separates copies as the cell elongates and divides without a mitotic spindle.
