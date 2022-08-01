Epigenetic Modifications

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about the epigenetic regulation of gene expression. So we've talked about ePI genetics before and I just want to reintroduce these concepts and a few of these terms so that we can add some more information about it in relation to how it controls gene expression. So first we remember what epigenetic regulation is or just epi genetics in general. Right? Epigenetic refers to the modifications that occur on his stone proteins and that can affect the D. N. A. Structure and in this case control gene expression. So there are a couple of different modifications of histone proteins that can occur. And we've talked about these before but like I said I just want to add a little bit more information um about specifically gene expression. So the two types of modifications that we've talked about before are histone methylation and histone acetyl ation. So um remember histone methylation is the addition of a methyl group onto certain amino acids on histone protein. And so there are the information that I want to add about histone methylation is this concept of CPG islands. So what our CPG islands. These are C. And G. Nucleotides um that are either repeats or just sort of high percentages of CNG nucleotides somewhere in the genome that remain unmet related. So why am I telling you about a new methylated C. G. T nucleotides because we're supposed to be talking about methylation while I'm telling you about the unventilated ones because most cG sites recruits these proteins called methyl transfer aces which bring in and cause histone methylation. So the majority of the C. G. S in the genome have some type of methylation on them. But C. G. CPG islands are different because they remain unmet dilated. And so the reason that they remain unventilated is because they're in promoter regions and these promoter regions have this high gc content. But because the promoters they promote gene expression so they really can't be methylated or the gene would be expressed and so normally um so histone methylation is responsible for repressing um repressing gene expression by stimulating chromosome condensation. Um If you remember the chroma team gets really tight when it's methylated. Um And so we don't want that methylation at promoter regions. And so CPG islands have evolved that R. C. G. Nucleotides that remain in methylated. Now histone acetyl ation is the addition of a Seattle group certain amino acid on histone proteins. Remember this stimulates some kind of open chrome aton structure so not tight but open so that transcription can occur. So trans like genes that are very actively transcribed have a lot of assimilation on them. And so um the process of histone insulation happens through proteins called histone acetyl transfer aces. Um And then assimilation can be removed by histone D. Acetyl aces which you may see abbreviated as H. D. A. C. So added is a Seattle transfer ace and then removal is dsc Dsc delays Now the histone code which is this folded word here refers to the combination of methylation and assimilation that regulate chroma captain structure and then therefore gene expression. And so the histone code sort of controls you know what regulatory proteins actually get to the gene are those ones that are stimulating gene expression or repressing it. And his own code is really complex because there's so many different modifications that can be made. So um since the CPG islands is kind of a new concept and we haven't talked about it. I wanted to show an image about it. So here we have each one of these lines here is a sort of a C. G. Site in the genome has lots high amounts of C. And G. But and then these yellow things here are ones that become methylated. So these are methylated, the key is here but in case you don't want to pay attention to it and I'll just tell you um so these are methylated. So over time you can see that the methylated um CMg eventually sort of disappear or just you know, become other nucleotides because they're methylated, they're not being transcribed. So they're not having this um you know constant need to stay the exact same. So they get mutated and change and essentially some of them remain. But generally only the CPG islands that remain unmet dilated because they're in promoter regions are the ones that have really the IAN methylated cG regions that have remained in the genome today. So that's kind of how CPG islands evolved and what they are. And they're very commonly found in these promoter regions because they need a new methylated C. And G. S. In order to promote the transcription of the gene. Sorry just drove like you now um with epigenetic regulation comes different proteins that can act as genetic activators or repressors. So histone modifications can sort of condense an open chrome aton. But the the open chrome aton or the condensed chromosome really isn't gonna do anything unless it brings in proteins that can stimulate transcription. And so most of these activator and repressor proteins actually can modify the chromosome structure itself to support the gene expression. So so here we're mostly talking about kind of moving either histone modifications around to different histone, we're actually moving the nuclear zone itself. So one of the things that does this is called the nuclear zone or chroma tin remodeling factors. You may see it, crow metin remodeling factors or nuclear zone. Um And they do exactly what they sound like they do. They rearrange nuclear zones and so they don't actually affect methylation or assimilation. The nuclear ISMs remain the same. You know have the same histone code that they had before but they're just moved to a different DNA location. So they're either moved down or moved up or just slightly elongated so that you know D. N. A. Is differently attached to the nuclear zone. Now there are other factors called elongation factors and these are factors that modify his stones by sort of disrupting nuclear zones during transcription. And so transcription of the genes are already being transcribed. But if you modify you know how tightly the nuclear zone is controlled then that's going to potentially prematurely stop transcription and prevent that gene from being expressed. So elongation factors or things that you know affect transcription as it's happening by affecting the nuclear zone. And so these proteins, both the nuclear zone chromosome remodeling factors or the elongation factors typically reside actually on the RNA polymerase tail. So these are things that are acting during transcription to mess up the nuclear zone in some way to either allow or restrict access to the D. N. A. So um there's another term here that I want to talk about. Um and that synergy and what that means in terms of gene expression. So a lot of times activator proteins work synergistically. So what this means is or transcription synergy is when several activator proteins come together to increase the rate of transcription. And um transcription synergy is usually only described when the new rate to the rate of all the proteins working together is higher than if we just added the rate of every protein individually. So if we have say four proteins here and each of them increase transcription by two times. This would normally just say we're just adding these. This would be eight so eight times higher if we're just adding them together. But transcription synergy would be if the actual rate of all four working together was 12 times higher. So it's more than adding them together but it's still increasing the rate of transcription. So let's look at this image here back up. So what you can see is there's we have closed chroma tonight. So this is going to be chrome button, that's what methylated or see related right? It's going to be methylated and we have relaxed chroma tin and that's gonna be the opposite remember this is gonna be assimilated and you can see them here And so we have to remember the H G A C removing the assimilation here. Um We have a situation coming on to cause the different states but essentially both of these um pathways result in altered gene transcription and so you don't need to know anything about this down here. This is just kind of extra. But just know that these two different states alter gene um transcription and gene expression. So now let's move on.

