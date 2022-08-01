Hello everyone. In our last lesson we talked about different epigenetic mechanisms that alter gene expression in this lesson, we are going to be learning how those epigenetic mechanisms can be passed down from cell to cell or organism to organism. So we're going to be talking about epigenetic heredity because there are ways that these chromosome structure can be inherited from cell to cell or parent to offspring. Generally, when we think about heredity, we think about passing down genes, genetic code, genetic information. We don't generally think about passing down the chroma tin structure or the way our DNA is wrapped around certain proteins. We don't really think that that's a form of heredity but in fact it is and it's called epigenetic heredity. And one example of epigenetic heredity is going to be how cells differentiate. So remember that sells terminally differentiate, meaning that after differentiation the daughter cells created can only be one cell type. So for example, if you have a cell that is a liver cell that has differentiated terminally it will only ever be a liver cell and all of the daughter cells that it creates are going to be liver cells. So it has terminally differentiated. It can only make liver cells. This is terminal differentiation. So this is called cell memory because there are certain genes that are only expressed in liver cells. There's certain genes that are expressed in liver cells and certain genes that are silenced. And this is to do with the liver cells function only the genes that are needed for liver function are going to be created or expressed in these liver cells. So the daughter cells have to remember the expression pattern of those particular genes. So cell memory is the property that allow cells to pass patterns of gene expression to their daughter cells. This is how liver cells only make other liver cells or skin cells only make other skin cells because they're passing down these patterns of gene expression. So those cells only express the genes needed for that particular tissue. This is a form of epigenetic heredity because this is going to include methylation a set elation, how tightly the chroma tin is wound in certain areas. How lucid is in certain areas because this is going to alter which genes are transcribed and which ones are not. So this heredity does not include D. N. A. Sequence. But instead the crow metin modifications that we talked about in our last lesson Now another example of epigenetic heredity is going to be epigenetic inheritance and this is not from cell to cell. This is from parent to offspring. So epigenetic inheritance is the property that allows organisms to pass patterns of gene expression onto their offspring. Again, this does not include the D. N. A. Sequence. This is only talking about the crow metin modifications where those settle ations, those methylation silencers activators where all those proteins and those modifications are and how the chroma teen is structured. So a great example of epigenetic inheritance is genomic imprinting certain genes in the human body. Not too terribly many but certain genes in the human body are imprinted and imprinting is pretty common in all types of organisms imprinted means that one of the alleles you get from your parents is inactive and one of them is active. So the reason one allele is active and one allele is not active is due to epigenetic mechanisms is due to chromatic modifications. So genomic imprinting is when one parental copy remains active while the other remains inactive. Now genomic imprinting can be that for a particular gene it is always the mother's gene that is active or it's always the father's gene that is active. This is genomic imprinting inactive copies remain methylated depending on the source and two identical DNA sequences can have different chromatic modification structures. These are the same two genes, just one is from your mother and one is from your father and depending on which person they're from is going to give you a certain chromosome modification for that khalil, your parents are passing on their chrome it's and modifications to you. And if one of the genes is imprinted and silo and one of them is not then they are passing those chromatic modifications on to their offspring. So this is epigenetic inheritance. This doesn't change the sequence of the gene. They're the exact same genes just one is expressed and one is not depending on methylation or non methylation. So an example of this you can see in these little mice here is the altered methylation status of this particular gene and this is going to cause drastically different phenotype in genetically identical mice. These mice are actually, I believe they're identical twins, but the scientists changed the gene expression in this mouse and you can see that this twin completely different color. It's like blonde while the other one is brown and it's much larger. So they actually changed the methylation states of particular genes in this organism. And it came out with a completely different phenotype than its identical twin. So this is going to be a great example of ePA genetics in the in science in labs, we can actually change chromosome structure and change the phenotype of certain organisms. Okay, so now we're going to go to another example of epigenetic mechanisms which is going to be chromosome wide chroma tin structure changes. So this means that the whole chromosome has a particular chroma tin structure. The greatest example of this is going to be X. Inactivation X. Inactivation is going to happen in females, females have two X chromosomes and male have an X. And a Y chromosome. And if you remember anything about those particular chromosomes, the X chromosome is substantially larger than the Y chromosome. So because the female has two X chromosomes and the male only has one, she has a lot more genetic material than he does in those particular in those particular chromosomes. So in the female, one of the X chromosomes is going to become inactivated. This is X inactivation. This is the transcription inactivation of an entire chromosome. One of the two X chromosomes that a female has now, which X is inactivated is random. So there's no rhyme or reason, it's just a random mixture meaning that both X copies have the same chance of being inactivated. So whenever the embryo, a female embryo is developing, once there's a couple 1000 cells then the embryo will begin shutting off some of its excess and it will be a random array of which excess will be shut off. But once a cell chooses which X it is shutting off which exit is in activating. It remains inactive for the rest of cellular division. So once those cells in the female embryo determine which X will be inactivated, every daughter cell made from those cells are going to have the same X inactivated. I hope that makes sense. I know that's kind of confusing. But you're going to have the same pattern of inactivation throughout the cell divisions throughout the daughter cells. So this is inherited epigenetic modification of an entire chromosome through the cellular lineage. And remember like I said, X activation occurs after a few several 1000 cells have formed. Then they're going to randomly shut off one of their exes And then every cell made from those few 1000 cells is going to remember which ex was inactivated in the parent cell. I hope. That's not too confusing. It is a really cool mechanism though. And this mechanism is responsible for some really cool phenotype, especially if there are phenotype of skin color for color, eye color that correlate with the X. Chromosome. And these can create mosaic phenotype where each cell chooses a different X chromosome that it in activates. And the alleles on each copy encode for a different appear. And a great example of X. Inactivation, creating a mosaic phenotype is going to be in this calico cat. If you've ever seen a calico cat or if you know anything about calico cats, they have these splotchy different color patterns. They're black, orange, gray, white, they'll have the splotches all over them. But I don't know if you all know this calico cats are only female because only females can have this mosaic pattern because only females have X inactivation and one of the fur color jeans is on her X chromosomes. So she has the splotchy pattern because there are different X chromosomes being inactivated in the different colors of her firm based on when she was an embryo and then which sells decided to inactivate, which which sounds kind of crazy but it is pretty cool. So this is a calico cat. If you wanted to look up anything about them, they are pretty cool. But this is one example of X inactivation in a very visible phenotype which is really neat to see. So that's going to be some great examples of epigenetic inheritance. And remember that this is not changes injun genetic code. This is going to be the inheritance of chroma tin structure, how condensed how loose certain areas of chroma genes are, and this is going to alter which genes are expressed in which genes are silenced, either in certain daughter cells or in entire organisms. Okay, everyone, let's go on to our next topic.

