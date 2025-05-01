Which type of ion channels open in response to changes in membrane potential?
A
Voltage-gated channels
B
Leak channels
C
Ligand-gated channels
D
Mechanically-gated channels
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking which type of ion channels open in response to changes in membrane potential. This requires knowledge of the different types of ion channels and their activation mechanisms.
Review the concept of ion channels: Ion channels are proteins embedded in the cell membrane that allow ions to pass through. They can be classified based on what triggers their opening or closing.
Define voltage-gated channels: Voltage-gated channels open in response to changes in membrane potential. These channels are sensitive to the electrical charge difference across the membrane and play a key role in processes like action potential propagation in neurons.
Eliminate other options: Leak channels are always open and not regulated by membrane potential. Ligand-gated channels open in response to the binding of a specific molecule (ligand), and mechanically-gated channels open in response to physical forces like stretch or pressure.
Conclude: Based on the definitions, the correct answer is 'Voltage-gated channels,' as they specifically respond to changes in membrane potential.
