Why do sodium ions enter a cell when gated sodium channels open?
A
Because the inside of the cell is positively charged compared to the outside.
B
Because the sodium ions are actively transported into the cell by the sodium-potassium pump.
C
Because both the concentration gradient and electrical gradient favor sodium entry into the cell.
D
Because potassium ions are leaving the cell at the same time.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of ion gradients: Sodium ions (Na⁺) are distributed unevenly across the cell membrane. Typically, the concentration of sodium ions is higher outside the cell than inside, creating a concentration gradient.
Learn about the electrical gradient: The inside of the cell is usually negatively charged relative to the outside. This creates an electrical gradient that attracts positively charged ions like sodium into the cell.
Combine the concentration and electrical gradients: Together, these two forces (concentration gradient and electrical gradient) form the electrochemical gradient, which strongly favors the movement of sodium ions into the cell when sodium channels open.
Recognize the role of gated sodium channels: These channels are specific proteins in the cell membrane that open in response to certain signals (e.g., voltage changes or ligand binding), allowing sodium ions to flow into the cell.
Conclude why sodium enters: When gated sodium channels open, sodium ions move into the cell because both the concentration gradient (high to low concentration) and the electrical gradient (negative interior attracting positive ions) favor sodium entry.
