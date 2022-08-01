Repair Mechanisms

Okay so now let's talk about the different ways that DNA is repaired. So every type of mutation in the cell is going to be repaired in a different way. So let's go through some of the four main ways. So the first one is mismatch repair. So mismatch repair fixes mismatched or lost spaces. And it usually does this directly after D. N. A replication. So how this is recognized is there's a double helix of DNA. Right? And let's say that somewhere in it there's a mismatch nucleotide. Well this mismatched nucleotide will actually result in some kind of distortion in the double helix and the enzyme can come in recognize that distortion and fix the nucleotide. So mismatched pair is really like figured out by the body from the distortion and the double helix. Then we have basic cision repair. And this is going to remove nucleotides that have been damaged from chemicals. So we call this D. Emanation. Remember so the enzyme responsible for this is D. N. A. Like a soulless. And what happens here is if you have you know um correctly matched nucleotides and there's one that's incorrectly matched DNA. Like oscillates will come in. It'll recognize this nucleotide it will exercise it and then replace it with the correct nucleotide want that to be read. So when it's been replaced with the correct nucleotide then that's great. So usually base excision repair will only cut out and replace the one nucleotide. It can do a segment like a small segment of nuclear times. But typically it does the one then we have a nucleotide excision repair which fixes these bulky lesions, things like timing timers. And so we refer to this one most like a cut and paste method because if you have a bunch of nucleotides that are correctly matched and then you get one that isn't, what happens is that the enzyme comes in and it actually will cut out a large segment. So like this this size here cut out a bunch of nucleotides, most of which are paired correctly. It cuts that segment out and then it comes back in and and it will replace all the correct nuclear times. And then DNA legatus has to come back in and reseal reseal where it cut in the beginning. So you have a cut enzyme that comes in and cuts out a big segment of nucleotides involving the wrong one. And then you have DNA like gays that comes back in and seals it back up once it's been replaced. And then finally you have double strand break repair. And so this is of course when both strands of DNA double helix are damaged. So there's two ways the first is non homologous end joining. So you have two strands of D. N. A. There's a break right here they get cut out so it looks more like this. So in non homologous end joining is that these ends are just joined back together so they come in and are joined directly back together. And then we have not homologous recombination which I'm going to talk a lot more about in other videos. Homologous recombination is when the cell uses undamaged D. N. A. As a template to repair the break instead of just joining it back together, which you can imagine can be pretty damaging to the cell. If it is missing some a big segment or something, it can actually use other DNA sequences to repair. So I'm going to talk about homologous recombination very soon. So with that let's now turn the page.

Hide transcripts