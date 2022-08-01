Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about DNA repair and recombination. So first let's give an overview of the different types. Let me actually write with a pen types of DNA damage. So the first type is called deep urination. So this is when pureeing basis. So the A. N. G nucleotides are spontaneously lost. Kind of like missing teeth. So here we have an example of this. So we have our A nucleotide here and it's lost. So this is an example of deep urination. Then we have delamination. Delamination is when a base is chemically converted into a different base. So one that you'll probably see in a good example of is sight unseen being changed into a your sl So here we have DNA double helix, we have our side of here and some chemical modification will happen. Turn it into a year or so called Delamination. Now it doesn't have to be cited in the year. So it can be a lot of different combinations that I didn't list here, but it's just a chemical conversion of one base into a different one. Then we have the timing dime er and this actually is caused by UV light. So anytime you go outside you're exposed to the sun's UV rays, timing timers form and what timing timers are, is to adjacent dime dime arise. So here we have UV light usually from the sun and then they cause like a diamond ization of these stymies which you can see here in yellow and it will distort the double helix. It cause lots of problems and this happens, I mean anytime you go outside luckily our body can handle these and repair them very quickly. But they do happen all the time. And then finally you have double strand break and that's when both strands of D. N. A. Are damaged in some way. So before these were connected but there was a break right here and that caused them to separate. And so obviously if D. N. A. Is damaged D. N. A. Is not repaired in some way by the body it causes serious disease. One example of this is Xenon Irma pigmentosa and you may be familiar with this. You know I think there's been movies and things about people with a light allergy. It's not really an allergy at all. It's just the inability to a pair like repair um DNA damage caused from UV lights and things. With those timing timers. So if you can't repair them then any time you're exposed to the sun you get a bunch of DNA damage and it can really cause significant issues to your skin. And you get lots of rashes and burns and it's pretty it's pretty horrible disease. So you have to stay out of the light. But there are many other different types of diseases that result from unrepaired DNA damage. So those are the four types of DNA damage. Now let's turn the page

Hide transcripts