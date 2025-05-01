Which of the following statements about osmosis is false?
A
In osmosis, water moves until equilibrium is reached, at which point there is no net movement of water across the membrane.
B
Osmosis is the diffusion of solute molecules across a selectively permeable membrane from high solute concentration to low solute concentration.
C
Osmosis is the net movement of water across a selectively permeable membrane from a region of higher water potential (lower solute concentration) to lower water potential (higher solute concentration).
D
Osmosis requires a selectively permeable membrane that is permeable to water but not to at least one solute.
