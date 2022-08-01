Hi in this video, I'm gonna be talking about the plant vacuole. So we all know about the plant vacuole. It's this large membrane enclosed organ l with many functions in the plant cell and the most well known function. And the thing that you're probably going to think of is storing water because that's kind of what beat into your head into from all your biology classes. HVAC you'll function is the store water, but the plant back, you'll actually have some other unique functions that aren't necessarily the main function but are still really important. So people typically don't know that the plant vacuole is actually acidified and actually can act really similar to license OEMs, which degrade things. So that's a big function of the plant back you'il. Um One thing that you've probably heard of is turker pressure and that's going to be that pressure that really keeps the cell its structure and prevents it from, you know, shriveling up or collapsing and that has to do with water, which is the main function you know about already. Um It actually works to regulate side a solid ph the plant back, you'll actually contains a teepee pumps um that will pump protons and regulate ph at the side of salt. And then also it's a big storage organ alec and store nutrients and other different types of salutes that the cell needs or uses. So the plant vacuole functions are actually quite varied and are more diverse than just storing water, even though that is a big function. Now, the plant vacuole is um synthesized or created from what's known as a pro vacuole and this is really similar turn into zone. And so um pretty much all of the components necessary for the plant back. You are going to be synthesized along with all the other proteins in the er and then their transfer they go through the secretion process and then transferred to the golgi in the golden process. This is very similar pathway that we know what happens now. Once they're processed in the golgi, they then released into these tiny vesicles. These tiny vesicles will then fuse to form the pro vacuole. And so this pro vacuole will eventually mature to become the full vac. You'll through the accumulation of more proteins and larger structure. But that's simply just how it synthesized, very similar to other things. License zones into zones, pretty much any kind of membrane enclosed organelles for the most part in the cell is created in this way and we've been over it multiple times. Now, there is a vocab word here that you're going to have to know and that's total plast and that's going to be the membrane that bounds the vacuole. So there's the plasma membrane, the er membrane, fortunately not called the plant vacuole membrane but instead called the tone of class. So this is just an overview of the plant cell, you know, all of these and I'm sure you've seen this picture but here's the vacuole and we typically depict this as just water but like we've gone over today, this isn't just water, it's it has some acidity to it, which regulates different ph it can degrade things act like lice ISMs at the storage molecule for not only water but also nutrients. So the plant back you'll does have more diverse functions than just storing water. So with that, let's now turn the page.

