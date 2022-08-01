Peroxisomes

Hi in this video, we're gonna be talking about proxy zones. So paroxysms are actually organelles. And you may not have even heard of them before because they're typically not an organ l that's talked about a lot because they don't have this huge function but they do have an important function in the cell. And so we're going to mention them briefly here. So paroxysms are the organelles that contain toxic chemical reactions. So one of the main reactions that paroxysms do is they use oxygen to produce hydrogen peroxide. And we know hydrogen peroxide is this kind of toxic chemicals, especially toxic in cells. And so cells don't want it and but when they need to produce it for other things, they need to contain it. So they do that in peru So there's an enzyme in paroxysms called cattle ace. And this is an enzyme that uses the hydrogen peroxide that's made by the cell and it oxidizes other toxic molecules, things like ethanol or any other kind of toxic chemical that the paroxysm that the cell doesn't want. So the proxy zone needs to handle. So there are about 50 enzymes responsible for various chemical pathways in paroxysms. Um one of these is involved in lipid synthesis. Um and so one of the lipids that they do that you might see in your book is called a plasma gin. And these are just possible lipids with glycerol attached via the special ether bond. Um So, excuse me. So the paroxysm function isn't only toxic reactions. It's other things as well, including lipid synthesis now in plants um paroxysms have a special um function in this special cycle that you don't necessarily need to know about other than there's this cycle it's called this if you read about it um that converts fatty acids to carbohydrates and paroxysm to that location and then also beta oxidation which is otherwise known as breakdown of fatty acids, also occurs in paroxysms. So here's an example of a reaction. Now you don't need to know this reaction whatsoever in any way but this is kind of how um paroxysms can use this hydrogen peroxide that's created by the cell or within the paroxysms to oxidize other toxic molecules. So this is just some kind of toxic molecule and then you end up with a less toxic molecule and water. So hydrogen peroxide it's important for that but you don't want it running rampant through the cell. So the Bronx's own contains it. There now proxy zones are created in the er So when they're created they actually butt off and fuse with other buds to form new proxies. Um So they start off with these little buds, these little vesicles that will join together to form these larger paroxysms which handle these toxic reactions. And um how proteins actually get to um proxy zones is they use this sorting signal called an S. K. L sorting signal and this exists on proteins. They're called paroxetine proteins. These are proteins found in the proxy zone. Um And if so that's how proteins get into the paroxysms But if there's some kind of mess up here, so the proteins that are supposed to get there don't or there's defects and paroxysm of proteins can cause some serious diseases. Um one of these is Zellweger syndrome, which is really a devastating disease found in very young Children. And that's not good. So I don't think there's an example here just because uh there's not really a good image or a good example for this. So sorry about that, but just know paroxysms handle toxic reactions and you'll be good to go. So with that let's now move on.

