Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about DNA versus RNA. So for most of this you're gonna know but we're just going to review some of the ways in which our anti differs from DNA. And so one way is that RNA contains the base you're a cell instead of timing, timing. And also RNA are commonly found as single stranded polymers compared to the D. N. A. Which is gonna be the double stranded. Now this is entirely true. There are double stranded RNA is of course. But um they're more commonly found. A single stranded um sequences RNA is have a really unique ability as they can form these complex three D structures whereas D. N. A. Usually only forms as a double helix. And so a couple of these structures we can term hairpins which are very small. Just sort of 5 to 10 nucleotides um a pairing with each other. And then there's also the larger stem loops which can be larger than 10 nucleotides. And then a really cool activity. Is that usually these three D. RNA molecules have certain activities. So they have cattle catalytic activities and we turn these RNA ribose times because they are essentially RNA enzymes and DNA do not do this at all. So where's the D. N. A. You would typically see it as a double helix when we're really looking at RNA. This is how you're going to see it. This is actually if you're interested a tR RNA molecule or transfer RNA molecules don't need to know that just know that it's this. So you can see here that it's a three D. Structure. It has these loops that you can see here that interact and bind together and that this R. N. A. Actually can carry out different catalytic activities, whereas D. N. A. Would not be able to. So now let's move on.

