DNA Packaging Overview

Hi in this video, we're gonna be talking about DNA packaging. So why do we need to talk about DNA packaging and why does this L. Do it? Well it does it because the packaging of D. N. A. Is necessary in order to fit the D. N. A. Into or within the confines of the cell. So there's so much D. N. A. Each cell contains around two m of it. And that's a huge problem because ourselves are considerably smaller than two m. They're usually average 5 to 8 micro meters in diameter. So how do you actually fit two m of D. N. A. Into such a very small amount? Well, you have to package it and so there are a few different packaging levels that we're going to talk about. Um And they're here below, you can see the nuclear's OEM which is here the 30 nanometer fiber which is here um some looping looping which is here and then finally the chromosome which is here um which is number five. And so we're going to go through each one of these um sort of packaging levels in order to determine how they form and what they actually do to package all the D. N. A. Into a cell. So let's move on

