Okay so in this video we're gonna be talking about how scientists use viruses for research. And so viruses are such a great tool that we use as scientists to study cell biology and especially cancer. And so before we can actually study viruses we need to be able to count them. And because we can't see viruses with our eye and because we even can't see them with traditional light microscopes that you may be familiar with. We have to use specialized essays in order to be able to measure how much virus we're working with. And so um the first thing uh really a main way that this is done is through a plaque assay and this is used to calculate the amount of virus in the sample. And so um how this is done is cells are infected with viruses and those viruses then integrate their D. N. A. Into the cell. And this causes the sea cells to just start growing. I mean just insanely fast and when they do they actually start growing on top of each other. And so when you stain them which you can see here with this blue stain. The cells that are growing really fast produce these things called plaques which you actually can't see that color because it's blue. But here are some plaques. So there's two plaque. Here's one plaque two plaques. And so by counting these and using the amount of virus so the volume so one micro leader to micro leaders one meal, you can do some math. Our scientists can do math and then determine how much virus is in their sample. So it's a big asset that's used in cell biology to measure the amount of virus. Now another way that this is done is through retroviruses. Retroviruses are extremely important and scientific research. So retroviral, what is a retrovirus? It is an enveloped RNA virus that incorporates its genome into the host cell chromosome. So this is really important because that means that scientists can actually manipulate what genes get put into what sells through using retroviruses. So how this happens is that because it's an RNA virus, the virus the genetic material is an R. N. A. So in order for it to be put into the host cell genome, it actually has to be turned into D. N. A. And so this process is called reverse transcription. So this reverse transcription is R. N. A. To D. N. A. Which is very which is different than transcription which is the opposite of DNA to RNA. And so this process actually creates two identical DNA strands and then the D. N. A. Can actually integrate itself into the host chromosome which if you'll remember um it's called a pro virus or pro fage. And then the gene the viral gene has been, it has then can be expressed when the cell replicates and transcribes that region of the host cell genome. So scientists use this because they can take out sort of remove the viral genome and replace it with jeans, whatever gene they want and so they can express whatever gene they want in whatever cell type they want using retroviruses. I'm sorry. I just realized they wrote that so that they remove viral genomes and replace it with the jeans that they would like to put in there. So it's really a cool way that viruses are really useful for, um, to study cell biology. So now let's move on to the next concept.

Hide transcripts