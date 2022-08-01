Viroids and Prions

Okay. So we've been talking a lot about viruses but I do want to briefly mention two other types of infectious particles and that's uh prions and very Roids. Soviet Roids are small, circular infectious R. N. A. Molecules found mainly in plant cells so they can be transferred between damaged plant cells but generally how they work is that the RNA doesn't necessarily have any function itself but instead it just binds to proteins and blocks um their function. So um and they like I said are infectious so they can be transferred between plant cells. Now prions are not RNA and instead they're infectious particles made from abnormally folded cellular proteins. And so we're familiar with prions more than you might think they cause some diseases that you've probably heard of including mad cow disease. Um And they're unique in the fact that they're actually not destroyed by cooking which a lot of infectious particles and diseases can be prevented just by cooking food properly. But for prions they're still after the meat has been cooked, can still be passed. Um And that makes these diseases especially dangerous, especially mad cow disease. So let's just very briefly look at the basic very wide structure which you can see here we move out of the way. Um But it's just simply a circular structure very bland. Um You can imagine it is RNA. So there's base pairs binding all throughout here. Um And even maybe a few in here that bind and this is just what it basically looks like when it binds to a protein. So um let's move on now

