Antibody Variation

Okay. So in this video we're gonna be talking about the variation and antibodies. So we know that antibodies have to be there has to be a ton of them. So how do we actually create that diversity now you may say oh it's just encoded in the genome Right. Like of course we have all these different proteins. Why wouldn't antibodies just be encoded in the genome? Well they are encoded in the genome. Of course there are protein but it's not that every single antibody that could ever be produced is encoded in the genome. It's just not feasible. We don't have enough room. It would be so much DNA that it would just like we have a huge creatures that it just wouldn't work. So instead we use this process called V. D. J. Recombination and this is responsible for creating these variable regions in the antibody that can recognize these you know millions if not billions of antigens. So to do this cells use this special gene recombination to produce the antibodies against as many antigens as they possibly can. So how we do this is there are three antibody segment genes located in different genomic locations in the cell. So there's a V. Gene segments A. J. And A. D. And so the V. And J. Focused on the light chain variable regions. Whereas whoops whereas the D. Gene segment encodes for the heavy chain variable regions. And so um there are multiple V. J. And D. Regions um in a in a genome and they're recombined in different combinations to form an engine binding site. So for instance for humans we have 50 V. Five J. And 35 D. Which when all of those recombination czar made will actually form 1.9 times 10 to the sixth antigen binding sites. So it's a huge huge huge diversity. Um that allows us to create this without actually having to encode every single antibody itself. So what this looks like is if you were to look at the genome, what you see is you just see a string of the regions, a string of the regions and a string of J regions. And then eventually a constant region. Now if we had to encode each one of these individually we'd have to do this one compared to all of these paired to all of these. And it would take up so much room in the genome. So instead we just order them all of these all the Ds all the days. Then through a variety of steps which I'm not gonna go through, we start cutting them out. We start saying okay we don't want these reasons. We don't want these J regions. We don't want these V. Regions. So what we end up with is a V. D. J. Region that can be connected to a constant. That is unique because it has this vi compared with this D in this J. And this will go on to create an antibody that's specific for one antigen. So super important in creating this diversity without filling our gene up with all these genome up with all these different combinations. Now that's obviously not enough. Right. There was 1.9 times 10 to the six which is a lot. But isn't actually the number of bacteria on earth you know that's a much higher number. So we have to create variation in other ways. So one of the ways we do this is through some somatic hyper mutation. And this is a characteristic which B cells have um at the variable gene segments either on the light chain or on the heavy chain. And essentially somatic hyper mutation means that there's a mutation in the variable region about once every division. So it's super high. I mean none of our other cells do that if we did we'd have all sorts of cancers and mutations and we wouldn't live very long. But the antibody regions these variable region segments actually mutate once per division. So you can imagine B cells divide so quickly so fast. Um So all of these variable regions are constantly being mutated after every division and that's called somatic hyper mutation. Now most of these aren't going to do anything right. They're not going to change the affinity but some of them will increase the affinity for antigens. Some of them will actually recognize different pathogens or different antigens. And that will result in further diversity and further strength of the reaction. And then finally all the cells undergo what's known as class switching during development. So remember that there are all these different classes of antibodies. I G. M and I G. D. Are called the primary antibodies because these are the ones that B cells first produced. These are found in the plasma membrane, they're not secreted and B cells produce either or both. Then um somatic hyper mutation occurs after B cell activation. And so the class switches so the type of antibody produces switches to E. A. Or G. Depending on what kind of response it needs. And this is called the secondary antibody repertoire. So what we see here again, we've seen this image before but don't worry about any of the text. Should have taken it out but just I'll leave it there in case you feel like reading it. But essentially what you see here will say that this is I G. M. And this is a B cell that's recognizing an antigen. Eventually it goes through all this maturation process which we'll talk about. But then what you get is you get a class switching to a different antibody will say this is I. G. So class switching occurs and the antibody that was originally produced on the surface, this gray thing here is not the antibody that is released. So that is going to be a different antibody that can actually be secreted but it's specific for the same androgen. So with that let's now turn the page

