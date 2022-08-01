Hi in this video I'm gonna be talking about antibody structure and variety. So first let's focus on antibody structure. So we know um antibodies are used. Their proteins are created by B cells they mark the pathogen for destruction but what's their structure. But first um antibodies are actually also called immunoglobulin. So if you ever see immunoglobulins or you C. I. G. Um this is they're trying to antibodies. So first the structure for the antibody is A. Y. Looks like a Y. It has two chains or actually it's four chains. Two of them are light. Two of them are heavy that's based on the size. Obviously Heavy is bigger and light is smaller and um actually both the light and heavy chains are actually able to interact with the region where the antibody binds to the antigen. And B cells produce a ton of antibodies. They can secrete when they're activated, can secrete around 5000 of these per second. Um And these are very specific with each B. Cell producing only one type of antibody. So here we have you see the y it looks exactly like A Y. Um And so you see the two heavy chains. They're the bigger ones here and here and then you see the two light chains here and here and you also see that the yellow region here this is gonna be the antigen binding site. So there's a portion on the heavy chain and a portion of the light chain and this recognizes different antigens. Um They're very specific though so you can see that the yellow antigen binding site is only going to buy the yellow and again and not any of these other colors up here so that's what it looks like Now there are multiple classes of antibodies. So there are five classes based on the heavy chain, five based on the heavy and each one of them have different functions. So here they are. I G. M. I G. D. I G. A. I G. E. N. I G. G. Immunoglobulin M. Essentially your antibody M. They're located in different locations. You see that I. G. M. And I G. D. Aren't secreted. They're actually located in the plasma membrane where A. E. And G. Are secreted. And then you see here that they have kind of different functions they activated different places. They're secreted in different places. So the I. G. M. And D. Are usually present before the activation. There's sort of the initial responders to um different antigens and once they sort of activate the B. Cell what you get is this switch to different antibodies that then can be secreted in tears or in blood. Um or you know even be passed to the fetus in the case of I. G. G. Um And they all have these different functions interesting if any of you have allergies you can blame the I. G. E. Antibody for that which I definitely do. Now there are two different types. So remember the heavy chains are these bigger ones so there's five different types of these now there are two types of light chains but we're not really gonna talk about them, they're virtually indistinguishable. But there are two types. So I just wanted to let you know but they're kind of expressed everywhere and it doesn't really matter. Um they're just indistinguishable. And so antibodies work by binding antigens in their antigen binding site. And so of course the strength of this interaction um is going to be dependent on bonds. And so the antibody actually makes non covalin bonds with the and again by using the light and heavy chains to make those connections with the and again now they're on each the light on each of the light and heavy change. There are two regions there's constant regions and these are going to be sort of the same sequence for the same class of antibodies. So all of the I. G. M. S have the same constant sequence. All of the I. G. E. S. The same constant sequence. But then there's a second region called the variable region. They're on the same size but they vary between each B cell and then within the variable regions there's even further variation called hyper variable regions. These are the 5 to 10 amino acids location where the antigen is actually going to bind. So here we have an antibody. This is an I. G. Antibody. Now you can see this notation here C. H. And B. H. C. L. V. L. So just when I get you used to this notation. So this is going to be the constant region and the heavy chain and the constant region in the light chain. This is the variable region in the heavy and the same variable in the light. So you see here that you have these variable heavy variable light, constant heavy constant light. Now the constants are going to say these are gonna be the same sequences. So that anything with the C is going to be the same sequence for antibody classes. So all I. G. G. S are going to have the same sequence. All I G. M. S are going to have the same sequence for the variable regions. All the kappa light for all the kappa for the light chain while all have the same sequence. But when you get to the variable these are the variable regions and these are gonna be different based on every single antibody because this is where the antigen binds. So of course you need it to be different because those binding sites are gonna be different based on the different antigens. And so um the variable region is around the same size and it's going to be different. And then there are the specific hyper variable regions that are even more unique and that's really where the antigen makes its most connections is in those regions. So that is the structure of an antibody. So with that let's turn the page

