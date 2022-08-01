Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about ion channels and membrane potentials. So first let's focus on ion channels. What are ion channels? They are proteins that form trans membrane pores which allow for passive. So keep in mind this is passive transport of small polar molecules. So ion channels are gated. So what does that mean? Well that means that they are not continuously open so they can close and open and preventing or allowing transport of molecules across the membrane. Now there are different types of gates that an ion channel can have. One is called a voltage gated ion channel and that is when the channel opens depending on the charge that exists across the membrane. There's a ligand gated which means that the channel opens in response to binding of a ligand. And then there's mechanically gated and these channels opens in response to a mechanical force. And then this is kind of the hardest one to imagine. But for instance there are ion channels that respond to the mechanical vibrations made from sound in your ear. And so those channels can open based on those sound um sort of mechanics vibrating. Um and opening those channels I think it's a good example of that one. So um ion channels are very specific and permeable usually only to a single ion. And so how they do this is they contain a filter called the selectivity filter which is inside this narrow poor and um ions have to be able to pass this filter and only ions that can you pass this filter will be passed through the channel. So how they do that is usually ions because of their charge are associated with water um usually through weak interactions with water. And so in order to move across the selectivity filter, ions must disassociate from water. Well the selectivity filter is set up in a way that it will selectively disassociate the ions from water of the ion that's supposed to pass, but not of ions that aren't supposed to pass. So only the targeted ion will be able to disassociate from water and cross through the ion channel. And so ion channels just to review move molecules in response to charges across the membrane. So here we have this here's an example of a voltage gated channel where you can see that there's all these different molecules on this side and not a lot on this side. So then it opens and passes the molecules through. But if it closes then um the molecules can't get through. And then you have your ligand gated channel which opens in response to a ligand binding. And that trance for transfers molecules across the membrane. Started with that let's now move on

