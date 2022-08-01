So in this video I'm gonna be going over a couple of examples of a teepee driven pumps. So the first one that I want to talk about is the calcium pump and this is really responsible for driving muscle relaxation. So the calcium pump is going to be a P. Class pump. Um It's found in what's known as the sarko plasmid particular. Um it's kind of a specialized form of endo plasma particular. Um And it is really responsible for causing muscle relaxation and it does this by pumping calcium from the inside of the cell and the side of saul into the circle plasmid particular um lumen. And so this calcium when it's pumped from the side is all into the lumen it causes a bunch of different signaling to happen which causes muscle relaxation. So how it happens. Um This last point as we walked through the example but calcium and a TB bind to the pump and that results in some type of confirmation will change that opens and releases calcium into the S. R. Lumen. So I don't have a great image of this. But if we have our side it's all here and our lumen on this side, calcium is going to be moving into the lumen and it's going to do it by binding um with A T. P. This isn't necessarily where it binds but just get an idea that both have to bind and this provides the energy to transport the calcium through um through to the other side into the lumen by causing some type of protein conformational change. So that's the calcium pump. Now another one that you're gonna hear a lot about is the sodium potassium pump. And of course this is gonna be responsible for moving sodium and potassium but it does so against concentration gradients. So in the side of saul there's gonna be a high amount of potassium and a low amount of sodium whereas in the extra cellular space there's gonna be a low amount of potassium and a high amount of sodium. So this pump is responsible for pumping sodium ions out and potassium ions into the cell. And every time it uses a molecule of a teepee it actually transports three sodium items ions out and two potassium ions into the cell. And so this is really important pump because it creates a steep concentration gradient of sodium across the plasma membrane which is then used by the cell for a variety of different signaling and other things that we'll talk about. So an example of this is here the sodium potassium exchange pump. You can see A. T. P. Is bound. So for every molecule of A. T. P. There's gonna be three sodium ions which you can see here 12 and three and you can see also two potassium ions 12 and the A. T. P. Becomes hydrolyzed. So it breaks apart becomes A. D. B. And that transports the sodium out of the cell and the potassium into the cell. And so eventually that's exactly what happens in the process then can repeat itself. And so um so yeah, so that is the sodium potassium pump. So now let's turn the page.

Hide transcripts