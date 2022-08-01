Okay, so in this video we're gonna talk more about equilibrium and specifically we're going to focus on this equilibrium constant and what this is a measure of is the right of products to reactant. So if we go back to our chemistry drawing of a chemical reaction equilibrium is when the forward and reverse reactions are occurring equally. And so how we can know whether or not that's going to happen is looking at equilibrium constant because that actually measures, you know, what's the proportion of products to react in. So this is really important measure of directionality. And the reason that it is is because if we have these reactant and we have these products, if there are more products than reactant, then it's going to move this way in order to equal out the amount of reactions and products. Whereas if there's more reactant than products, it's going to move this way because then um because it wants to equal out the amount of products. So the number or the value of the K Eq can actually help determine the directionality. So Um we can see that when K. Q. is greater than five, then the reaction occurs in reverse. If it's greater than .5, it occurs um or less than .5, sorry, it proceeds forward. And then if it's at equilibrium, no reactions occur. So those numbers are kind of, I get, you know, arbitrary, they don't really mean anything. So let's um let's actually look at a reaction here. So we have three reactions. So let's figure out you know what the K. E. Q. Is for them. So at equilibrium the reactions are occurring both forward and reverse equally. And so the K EQ is going to equal 30.5. Let me move out of the way, sorry for that equal 0.5. And that's kind of easy to understand. But let's look at these other reactions. Now when um the reaction is moving forward, more is moving to make more products then what is the K. Q equal? So the KEQ is going to be less than .5 And then that's going to be opposite of course with the reverse reaction. So when the products are more and the reaction is moving in reverse the KEQ is going to be greater than .5. Now let me come back and talk about another concept and that is steady state. So in steady state is not equilibrium and I think that's really important to understand because we're very familiar with study state, are very familiar with the equilibrium but not so much the term steady state. So what is steady state? Well that's actually the stability of concentrations of reactant and products. So um for equilibrium, what we can see I'm gonna draw this again here um that these reactions are occurring the same but at steady state um there can be a much higher concentration of products or reactant and a low concentration of products but as long as these concentrations stay relatively stable, this is occurring at steady state. So in cell biology, what does this mean? Um Well we can talk about this in terms of nutrients for example coming into a cell now the reaction of nutrients actually coming into the cell isn't equilibrium because they're not equally flowing in and out of the cell, they're only flowing one direction so um they're flowing into the cell so not at equilibrium but they can be at steady state if the concentration of nutrients outside the cell inside the cell remain relatively stable. So when it moves in there could be a really high concentration of nutrients outside of cell and a really low concentration inside. But as long as it maintains those concentrations it's fine it's still it's steady state but it's definitely not happening in equilibrium because there's not an equal flow and there's not this movement towards equilibrium. We're trying to get the products and react in the same concentration on either side because that's not going to happen in terms of nutrients a crossing crossing a cell membrane. So that's a so that is equilibrium and study safe. So now let's move on

