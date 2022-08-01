Feedback Regulation

So this video is going to focus on the two main ways that the cell determines whether or not it needs to use glucose neurogenesis or guy colossus. So how the cells to decide this is actually through two main enzymes. So the first one is phosphorus tokens. And so this enzyme promotes glycol icis but it's controlled through a teepee regulation. So when A T. P. Is low, the site that sofrito cane or the site that 80 P binds on fast food chains is unbound because there's not a lot of a teepee there. So why would it find? And so the enzyme then remains turned on and can then promote like analysis. But if A T. P. Is high then it combined to foster openness which turns off the enzyme and stops by collis. So that's the first enzyme that's important. The second one is fructose 26. This phosphate and this enzyme is responsible for activating falls over the next one. And so when it activates it, it actually inhibits glucose neo genesis. Um This ends by inhibiting this enzyme called F. B. P. S. So this works very similar as the A. T. P. Did before. So fructose six phosphate is an activator phosphate for tokens ones. So it when it binds the phosphorus minus one it activates it. But if it binds to this glue konia genesis enzyme called F 16 B. P. A. S. Or F. B. P. A. S. Then it will inhibit goiania genesis. So fructose 26 baseball state is sort of, it can promote glycol icis as well by activating the glycol assist enzyme for tokens and inhibiting this F. B. P. Ace. That is really important for gluttony a genesis and this is really common. So these are two main enzymes, the ones that you know you may hear about in your textbook or in your lecture but there are other enzymes that are regulated in this way. Um They can be regulated via binding. So al hysteric modifications or phosphor relation or various feedback inhibition and all of these enzymes sort of control. You know what reaction the cell is actually going to do. So here's an example of the apostolic regulation of So you have um clinics here um and you can see it has two sides an active site and analyst eric site remember it's an enzyme. So that active site is gonna be a binding site. So there's high 80 P levels. Then A. T. P. Is going to take up both. And this is actually going to inactivate like Alexis was gonna inter activate the enzyme and stock black analysis but if there are low levels of a teepee then only one of the site is bound. And so black analysis can continue because the enzyme remains active. So that is how fox tokens. One um works to regulate a glycol icis or glue konia genesis. So with that let's now move on

