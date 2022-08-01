Gluconeogenesis

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about glue konia genesis and metabolic regulation. So first let's talk about glue konia genesis. So this is a fancy word, It's kind of complicated but essentially it's just a metabolic pathway that is responsible for synthesizing glucose from Piru. So remember pyro is the end product of glycol icis. So, glue konia genesis is um uses Piru to kind of go backwards from glycol icis and create glucose. So when is this used by the body? This is used when glucose stores are depleted. So there's not enough glucose, none is coming in. Therefore your body needs to synthesize it so that it has the energy and can use it for energy and other processes. But it's not the easiest thing to do because the synthesis of glue konia genesis requires energy. So every time you create a glucose molecule that's actually going to use for a T. P. S and to GTP. So that's kind of a lot of energy. But it ends up being worth it because if glucose can eventually turn into, you know, 36 https if it's processed in the presence of oxygen. So eventually you do get that energy back. But it does require a lot of energy to create it now. Like I said, this runs almost the key word here is almost in reverse of like a'Lexus. So, like Alexis, there's 10 steps, there's 10 steps and glue konia genesis but it's not the exact reverse and the reason is because three steps in glucose neurogenesis have to be different um compared to like Alexis and this is because these three steps which are steps 13 and 10 of like A'Lexus are just so extra tonic which means that they were like when they're running in glycol Asus, they release so much energy, they actually can't be reversed. The sale cannot overcome the amount of energy it would need to to run those reactions in reverse. So instead it sort of bypasses them. So I'm going to go over the three steps that are difference between glucose neurogenesis and glycol ISIS. So the first is going to be Step 10. So this is step 10 of glycol icis. So this would be step one of glucose neurogenesis. Um What happens is that there's a different reaction that happens to form this uh this product and it's not the reverse. The same thing happens in steps three and one of electrolysis. Um and enzymes remove the inorganic phosphate. So let's look through these three steps. So you get exactly what I'm talking about. So this is step one. This is step one of glucose neo genesis, which means that step 10 of glycol Asus. Um So what happens here is C. 02 gets added and phosphate gets added to piru bait. So the important thing here is because this is step 10 of glycol ISIS. We're starting with pirate debate. And it uses a teepee uses C. 02 uses GTP to create this molecule. And that's the first step of glucose neurogenesis which is the 10th of black analysis then Step seven of Glue Konia Genesis is the same as step three of like Alexis. What happens is removal of a phosphate. So um So it's exactly what, so you have two faucets here, one gets removed, you're left with just one and this happens again in step 10 um where there's one phosphate, it gets removed and you end up the byproduct here of glucose. So the rest of the steps are exactly the same as guy collis. Isjust running in reverse. So if you're you won't need to necessarily know all the steps of glucose neurogenesis in order. Just know that there are three that differ because they can't overcome the energy. And what they do is they just sort of bypass that through the use of different enzymes. So with that let's now move on.

