Okay, so now we're going to talk about the cell response to signaling molecules. So once a signaling molecule reaches a cell, what happens? And what does the cell do with that information? Right. So let's say a signaling molecule has come in and it is activated A receptor, its binding to that receptor. And now the receptor has to tell the cell what to do. So how does it do that? Well, it chooses one of two ways. The first is that it takes that signal and it says I'm giving it to you another protein and that passes that on to the rest of the cell. So it says I'm activated right now and I'm going to activate something else. And then it's not gonna be my problem. I'm gonna let that other protein deal with it. So what that means is that a receptor takes that signal and then it transmits transmits it to another nearby enzyme some of enzyme and that enzyme is going to be called a second messenger because it wasn't the first messenger, right? The first one to receive the signal, it got that signal from the receptor. So it's the second messenger. That second messenger can go on to activate other messengers on down the sale. But it's going to keep signaling away from the receptor. So the first way is the receptor doesn't deal with it. It passes it off to another protein. The second way is when a receptor is activated, it wants to be all up in all the business and wants every type of interaction it can get. So what it does is it sends out these kind of signals and all these proteins come in and attach onto that receptor and then they themselves are activated. So you get this whole scaffold of proteins that are surrounding this receptor all of them become activated. They go on to cause signaling more signaling. So the second way is that the receptor acts like a recruiting station or a train station where all these proteins are coming in getting activated and then going out into the cell. So when a receptor is activated it either passes it off to something else or it's really all involved. And all these proteins come in and bind. Now you can imagine that the cell has to have a variety of different ways of responding to signals. It has to be able to recognize a variety of signaling molecules and pathways. So this is a huge network. There's so many hundreds of thousands even of signaling molecules that bind differently to different receptors. And then once that receptor is activated it can either send that off to something else or act as a recruiting hub. So there's so many proteins that are involved in any type of cell signaling response. And not only that if you take one cell and a different type of cell and expose them to the same signaling molecule, they can have widely different responses. So an example of this is acetylcholine now, do you remember what acetylcholine is a neurotransmitter T. T. E. R. And if you take a a cardiac muscle from the heart and you take skeletal muscle from any of your other muscles and you expose those cells to acetylcholine they're going to respond differently. The heart is going to decrease its contractions while the skeletal muscle is going to increase its attractions. So that same molecule probably binding to similar proteins causes very different reactions because of all of the different proteins that come in and signal once the signaling molecule has gotten into the cell and process and the cell is processing that signaling pathway. So just to show you an image of these methods of receptor signaling, we have the first method where the receptor does not want to be involved. So what happens is a signaling molecule comes in maybe activates this receptor and then this receptor says not my problem, it's yours now. Okay. And so that second messaging messenger that signaling enzyme goes on and it takes that signal to the rest of the cell and does whatever it's gonna do to activate it and allow the cell to respond. The second pathway is if we have a signaling molecule come in it starts recruiting other proteins. It may even recruit another of itself. So a copy of itself to dine arise. It can do that. It often does that. And then once this happens we get a variety of proteins coming into this train station of this recruiting station all of them are going to become activated and they're going to go and signal further down, or they're going to travel away and do something else. There's so many different actions that these proteins can take inside the cell to allow the cell to respond to that signaling molecule. Okay, so with that, let's move on.

