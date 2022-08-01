Structure and Signaling

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about G protein coupled receptors. So there's a lot of information that we're going to have to go over about G protein coupled receptors. So first we're just going to start with the structure and the basics of the signaling. So G protein coupled receptors, they're the largest family of cell surface receptors around 700 or more in humans. And generally they work by signaling through G proteins. And so their structure is well they're composed of a single polyp peptide chain but that polyp peptide chain snakes back and forth through the bi layer. And this number is really important. It does the seven times this number is super important. So this means that there's three extra cellular loops and three intracellular loops and extra cellular loops. They bind Liggins while the intracellular loops biden signaling proteins. So the side of solid side of the G. P C. R is bound to a G. Protein which we talked about and this G protein acts as a molecular switch. So the G protein is going to be a trim eric protein which means there's three sub units. And um it's activated when it's bound to G. T. P. And inactivated when it's bound to G. D. P. And it's called a G protein. Because it has this interaction with GTP and GDP and this makes sense. This is not a new concept always in cell biology, things are activated when bound to the T. P. Version and inactivated when bound to the D. P. Version. And so um an activated G protein can then couple ligand and receptor binding to other enzymes. So what this means is that once the G protein coupled receptor activates that G protein by having the GTP form that activated protein can go and do other things and activate other things in the cell. So here we have G protein activation. So this is a signaling molecule in this case it's a hormone and so this is going to interact with a G. Protein which is here and you can't really see but this is actually gonna snake seven times throughout the membrane. And so you can see that this results in some type of confirmation will change here. So the hormones now bound here and this results in the G protein G protein switching from G. D. P. To G. T. P. And that resulted activation which can then go on and signal downstream. So the regulation of GpR signaling involves regulating the G protein so where the G. Protein is and how the G protein regulates is going to just regulate that signaling. So signaling can be affected by proteins that regulate GTP high tral icis. Which makes sense. If it can't hydraulic size then that is going to remain active for a really long time. But if it's hydraulic sized really quickly then it's gonna only remain active for a short period of time. So one process of this is called desensitization and this is a process that blocks active receptors from active gene activating gene proteins. So for instance, there's one type of protein called the G protein coupled receptor Cranes to don't necessarily need to memorize that, but just know it's a protein and this binds to G p C. R. S to compete for binding with the gene protein. So this means that when this proteins bound, the G protein cannot bind and when the G protein can't bind, it can't be activated and then can't signal. And so this is one example of desensitization, which means that um you know, the ligand is still binding and activating this G protein coupled receptor but it's not doing anything in the cell because the G protein itself is not being activated. And so G P. C. R. S. Can be regulated via receptor and activation sequestration, which just means that they're all sequestered in one area and so less responsive to the Liggan or down regulation on the surface. So that's kind of an overview of the structure and signaling. Let's not turn the page

