Class I MHC

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about MHC and antigen presentation. So MHC molecules are called major historic compatibility complex and what they do is they bind to antigens and activate cells and T cells. The things that express MHC can be, you know, part of the innate immune system, part of the adaptive immune system. But essentially this is a major way that antigens are presented in order to activate them. Now there are two classes. This video is going to focus on Class one and then the next one will focus on Class two. So Class one is responsible for activating T. C cells. So remember these are side a toxic T cells and so um it has this structure, it consists of a single polyp peptide chain and this single chain is going to be attached to a peptide called a beta two micro globulin. And um there is the combination of these to make a single peptide binding site that fits around an 8 to 10 amino acid peptide sequence on the and again. So here are the six steps of how it happens first. You have a pathogen, This is going to be an intracellular pathogen. This is a big important part and a major differentiator between the class one and Class two. So the intracellular pathogen, it's going to be present in the side of soul. So how did it get there? Well the intracellular pathogen could be from a cell that's been infected and it's just already inside it could be a cell that has you know, is maybe expressing viral genes um that are just produced in the cell itself. But either way there's an intracellular pathogen. This pathogen needs to be destroyed. So it's targeted via ubiquity and and passed passed through the protea zone for degradation. Remember the protozoan ubiquitous pathway that we talked about? So this is how it's destroyed and this chops it into little pieces. Then these little antigens, These little pieces are transported into the er you don't need to know this but there's a special complex that does this called the tap complex. And then once it's in the er it binds to the MHC Class one molecule and then eventually that's gonna travel to the plasma membrane be expressed and then that an engine and MHC complex will activate the side of toxic T cells. So here we have so here we have a pathogen. I'm supposed to have an agent, a pathogen and it is destroyed through the protease own. Then these little pieces travel into the er Where it complexes with MHC Class one that then travels to the surface and activates T. C. Cells. So that is the Class one. Let's now turn the page

