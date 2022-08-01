Class II MHC

Okay, so in this video we're gonna be talking about the Class two major historic compatibility complex or MHC. And this is responsible for binding to an agent and activating the T. Helper or the T regulatory cells. So the structure for the class two is a little different. This consists of a hetero dime er that are both encoded by MHC genes. So these are two MHC genes that form a hetero dime. Er um it also has a slightly longer peptide binding site than the class 1 12 to 20 amino acid and this is going to combine the entire peptide. So this is done by um said six but this is really seven steps. So the first step is we have an extra cellular pathogen. So this is a super important difference between the two. This pathogen is going to be taken up by the cell. Then the pathogen after it's taken up, moves to the license zone for destruction. So it's also a big difference. Then the pathogen is going to be degraded in the license zone into the tiny peptide fragments. Antigens. Then at the kind of at the same time the class two molecule is made in the er and complex with a small protein called li. Then this travels to the light zone where the antigen is lee is then cleaved to form clip and then clip is eventually replaced with the antigen in the life zone and then the complex moves to the cell surface. So let's look at this example. So we have a pathogen, it's extra cellular, it is internalized and it travels to the life zone where it's degraded into these small pieces. At the same time you get the MHC Class two which is made in the er let me use a different color made in the er and it's complex with lee. This is like blue protein here. This complex with it attached to lee moves to the listen zone where that is cleaved to form clip and eventually replace to form with the antigen. And then this will travel um to the cell surface where it activates T. Helper and T. Regulatory cells. So that is how Class two works. Which you can see some major differences including the extra cellular pathogen. The license um destruction the clip and lee. Um And the type of cells that are activates. So with that let's now turn the beach.

