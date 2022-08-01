Cholesterol LDL Uptake

okay in this video we're gonna be talking about cholesterol or LDL uptake. So this is going to be an example that you hear about a lot especially of receptor mediated into psychosis. And so I'm going to just try to walk you through and explain how this happened so that you understand all the different sorting mechanisms and ways that this occurs. So receptor mediated into psychosis is responsible for taking up cholesterol from the bloodstream. Now L. D. L. S are low density lipoproteins are the main form of cholesterol found in the blood. And so LDL receptors are found on a bunch of different plasma membranes but especially in cells that need to take up that cholesterol. And so when the cell decides oh I need more cholesterol, what it does is it makes these LDL receptors and places them in the plasma membrane. Right? That makes sense, needs more. Well it has to have a receptor for it. So it makes those receptors and eventually um those receptors um diffuse throughout the membrane. So they have around the entire cell and eventually they come in contact with classroom coded pits. Now they're already kind of pre assembled or really close to this classroom coded pit. And so when the LDL bind the receptors bind the LDL this allows for adaptor protein to interact very quickly the classroom coded pit then quickly forms and LDL is internalized And so you can imagine that people with mutations in this receptor have either a really great time like are very easily able to accept a lot of cholesterol or a hard time taking in a lot of cholesterol. So for instance, high blood cholesterol can run in families because they have a mutation in this LDL receptor that allows um that prevents the uptake of cholesterol into the cell and so it gets left in the blood. So you end up with this high blood cholesterol. So here we have a diagram of LDL. So here's LDL, this triangle thing and you have your LDL receptor then um whenever it binds this triggers classroom coded pit formation and the classroom will eventually leave where the LDL receptor actually go into the cell um and do cholesterol things. So you can imagine if that there's a mutation here the LDL is not going to bind and that's going to result in LDL being kept in the bloodstream and resulting in high blood cholesterol. So that's a great example of receptor mediated ketosis and cholesterol. So with that let's not move on.

