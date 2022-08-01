Types of Endocytosis

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about and acidic pathways. So there are three types of in acidic pathways um and each one of them have in common. The fact that they bring some type of fluid or molecule into the cell. So the first is gonna be pinot psychosis. You've heard about this in your bio 101 class that's gonna be sell drinking so it brings fluid into the cell. Then you have to go psychosis that's gonna be the cell eating. And so that's gonna bring large molecules into the cell. And so uh Magas OEMs which are the things that take in these large molecules end up fusing with license OEMs to degrade most of these molecules. So that's kind of like you know you eat your esophagus takes your food to your stomach to degrade well um you know you faggots, I toast something, it a zone carries it to the license. Um and licensing degrades it. It's the same thing then you have receptor mediated induced psychosis. Now this is a really specific so the rest of these like fluid it just kind of whatever fluids around large molecules whatever large molecules around. But receptor mediated induced psychosis is really specific and that brings only specific molecules into the cell. So how it happens is it uses clattering coated pits for the most part and um these bind receptors that select cargo specific cargo for entry. So we hear a lot about cholesterols and LDL and HDL S and things and I'm not gonna go into how that entire process but receptor mediated into psychosis is the way that your cells take in these L. D. L. S. Um and that regulates your cholesterol. Now sometimes um receptor mediated induce ketosis can use caveat hole. And these are just small imaginations of the membrane. And that also brings specific molecules into the cell. So they're kind of the two ways that our M. E. Or receptor mediated into psychosis works. So let me back out here and you can see the three different ways you have psychosis bringing up some type of large molecule into the cell into a bag. A zone you have pen acidosis which brings fluid mainly fluid into mescal into the cell. And then you have receptor mediated into psychosis which brings really specific molecules. So only the star into the cell. So with that let's not move on.

