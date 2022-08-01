S Phase Entry

Okay, so now we have a cell that is N. G one phase, it is big, it's grown, its D N. A is not damaged and it's saying, okay, I'm great, let me divide. So then it needs to start going into the other phases now, the next phases s phase and that's where the D. N. A replicates. So the proteins responsible for entering into S phase are called s cycling. Excuse me? S cycle independent kindnesses or S cd case. And these are the proteins responsible for the cell entering s face. So how do they trigger S phase? Wells? S C D K works by activating D N. A healer cases which we may not have talked about yet and that's fine. Just know that these are proteins important for um DNA replication and then it also promotes this replication for formation which if you don't remember what this is from bio 101, it's fine. You don't need to just know that these are things that have to do with D N. A replication. So the S C K s are triggering these all these different factors important and DNA replication. And so these um S C D K stimulate the formation of this thing called the pre replicated complex and this is recruited to these places called origins of replication which are the places where replication occurs, right, it's going to be the starting point or the origin of the DNA replication. Um and then um this is actually not supposed to be here. So I'll take this out of the handout but sort of ignore that for a second. There we go. So if we look at the S C. D. K is, what we get is um activation in S. Phase. So here we go. We have our c. D. K. S. Um They're recruited along with other proteins to these origins of replication and then um once this pre replicated complex has formed on the origins of replication um and it's getting ready to replicate, then it can enter into S. Phase, which is super important. So now let's move on.

Hide transcripts