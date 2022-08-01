Hello everyone in this lesson we are going to be talking about an overview of DNA replication. And in our later lessons we're going to go over that process in more detail. But this is just going to be an overview and a refresher. Okay so I know that you have probably talked about DNA replication and previous biology classes but it is a very very very important and crucial mechanism for life on our planet. So we are going to go over it and this is just going to be an over in the background information. Okay so the way that D. N. A replicates is going to be via semi conservative replication and that means that the old strands of D. N. A. Are going to be utilized as templates for the new strands of D. N. A. So everyone of your double helix DNA molecules in your cells has one old strand and one new strand. So it is semi conservative because one old strand is conserved. Now this whole process of DNA replication is going to begin at the replication origins. These are going to be very specific DNA sequences where replication begins. And generally these origin sequences are going to be composed of adding genes and time means and that is because A. S. And T. S. Where they bind together, they're going to have less hydrogen bond between them than Gs and CS, which makes them easier to pull apart. So generally replication origins and transcription origins where the D. N. A. Is commonly pulled apart and those two strands are pulled apart. They're going to be composed of A. S. And T. S. Because they're less hydrogen bonds and it's easier to pull them apart. So what is an origin actually going to look like? Well let's say that this is the D. N. A. And remember to replicate DNA, we have to split those two strands apart so that those two old strands can be utilized as templates for the new strand. And let's say that this is the origin spot. And this is where the machinery is actually going to pull apart these two strands of D. N. A. So what's going to what happened is we're going to form what's called a replication bubble. This replication bubble is going to be where the two strands of D. N. A. Are actually being separated. So here you can see that this area that I'm drawing in right now is still conjoined. But then inside of the bubble these strands have been separated from one another. This is what an origin is going to look like, where the origin of replication begins. Those two strands of DNA must be pulled apart. So you're gonna have these two separate single stranded DNA strands. Now there's some important terms to know here where the D. N. A. Is actively being separated is called a replication fork. So there are two replication forks for each replication bubble. So there's one here that's where those strands are actively being pulled apart and there's one right here, you can kind of think of it as a fork in the road. If you're going down the road and then the road splits into two roads. That's a fork in the road. Same thing happens with the D. N. A. The two strands are connected, then they are split apart, that is a replication fork. And just remember that this is the replication bubble because the two strands of D. N. A. Actually kind of bubble apart and form that bubble like structure. And at these replication forks and in this bubble, the initiation proteins and molecules that begin the process of DNA replication are going to bind here. We will talk more about that machinery in our next lesson, this is just an overview. So we have talked about our replicate forks that are formed at each origin. Now, DNA replication is bi directional due to the fact that each of these DNA strands that are separated above me are going to be utilized for templates. So that means that there are two sets of replication processes happening at the same time for for both template strands. Also, it's important to realize the DNA replication is also bi directional because it's occurring in this direction and it is occurring in this direction. It's going in opposite directions from the origin location at the same time. So it is bi directional in that process as well. Now, what is going to be the protein that is incredibly important for this whole process that's going to be D. N. A polymerase. This is going to be a protein that catalyze is the replication of DNA. Basically. What it's going to do is going to build that new D. N. A strand by connecting the DNA nucleotides together. Now there's kind of say a drawback two D. N. A polymerase because it only adds nucleotides in one direction, It adds nucleotides in the three on the three N three prime end. Excuse me, It only adds nucleotides to the three prime end of the growing D. N. A strand. Remember D. N. A strands have five prime ends and three prime ins and remember they're going to look like this, if this is our D. N. A strand, remember they are anti parallel. So if this is the five prime end and this is the three prime end then the other DNA strand is going to be the opposite. And recall the D. N. A polymerase, can only add new nucleotides to a growing strand on the three prime end. So that is going to cause some issue which we will talk about later when we talk about the lagging strand. So that means it forms a new strand in the 5 to 3 prime direction. This is very very important. This will absolutely be asked of you on your test or your quiz or your homework, which direction does DNA proliferates synthesize D. N. A. And that's from five prime 23 prime direction. So now let's just go over some, just a really quick what this would actually look like. So remember our replication bubble up here. So now let's just take one side of that replication bubble and look at how D. N. A. Is actually replicated in this process. Now, they're going to be two strands that we're going to be talking about in more detail. The leading strand and the lagging strand. This one on top is the leading strand, and the one down here on the bottom is going to be the lagging strand. Excuse me, The leading strand, pretty simple, straightforward in its creation. The lagging strands got to be a little bit more complicated, it's a little bit more annoying to create and it's going to have more steps. So basically what's happening here, remember that this is the replication fork and D N. A. Is being actively separated in this process. So what's going to happen with the leading strand, which is pretty much the easiest one to understand. So let's say that an RNA primer is formed, we'll talk more about this later. But just know that D N. A preliminary scan cannot begin the process of DNA replication without an RNA primer. It can't start from scratch, it has to have something to build off of. So this is the R N. A. Primer. And in the leading strand, this only has to be made once. So the RNA primer is made. And then we're going to have D. N. A polymerase which I'm going to draw here in green. D. N. A polymerase is going to come up and it is going to begin forming the new strands of D. N. A. I'm just gonna write D. N. A. Poly. But this is D. N. A polymerase. So then what it's going to do is it's going to begin creating this new strand of D. N. A. Which I am coloring here in green. So this one is the new strand and is going to continue along in this direction until it reaches the end of the chromosome. And the D. N. A. Preliminary simply falls off. Pretty simple. Right RNA primers placed down D. N. A polymerase then sits on top of the primer and then begins to form the new strands of D. N. A. And here in black, this is the template strand of D. N. A. Or the old strand. And the new strand is going to be made off of that template. And in the leading strand it's pretty simple. Pretty easy. It just the DNA polymerase just continues on until it finishes its process. And the reason that this is so easy is because of the orientation of the new strand. As you can see the new strand is five prime 23 prime. And that's perfect because remember that's exactly how D. N. A polymerase builds new D. N. A. It adds from five prime to three prime. Now, that's an issue with this lagging strand here. Now, for the lagging strand, I'm going to draw it a little bit differently. This diagram was great for the leading strand, but it's not my favorite for the lagging strand. So I'm going to draw it for you guys, so you can know what's happening. Okay, so I'm going to draw this one from scratch. Okay, so let's say that we have our old strand of D. N. A. And this is going to be utilized to build the lagging strand. So basically you can think of it as this black line right here. So what is going to be the orientation of this black line? So we have our three prime and we have our five prime. Now the overall direction of the process of building the lagging strand is going to be the opposite direction of the way the D. N. A polymerase actually works, which is confusing. I know it's going to be kind of annoying for a little bit, but it'll be fine. Okay, so what is going to happen? Well, remember we have to lay down RNA primer first, so we're first going to lay down the RNA primer and we're going to put it right here. So this is our primer and this is going to be what the DNA polymerase is going to build off of. Now, remember the DNA polymerase can only add to the three prime end? It only adds nucleotides in the 5 to 3 prime direction. So what is going to be the orientation of this new strand? Well, this end down here is going to be the five prime. And this end down here is going to be the three prime. So that means that the new D N. A strand can only be created in this direction. That's the only way the D N. A polymerase will move. But overall, the process of building this new strand is actually going to go in the other direction, which is going to make it a little difficult. So first off, the primary is laid down, RNA polymerase comes in and it begins to create this section of D N A. So that's great. So it's going to move in this direction, in the three prime direction. So, for our little strand here, we're going to have the five prime end is going to be down here, and the three prime end is going to be down here. So, now, what's going to happen? Well, overall the movement of this strand creation DNA replication is going to happen in this direction. So what's going to have to happen is a new RNA primer is going to be built and then the D N A polymerase is going to have to jump backwards and place itself on that new primer and then begin forming this other new strand of D N. A. And as you can see this is a little bit more complicated than the leading strand. So you're going to see this happen. The DNA polymerase is going to build a fragment, then jump back, build a fragment, then jump back, build a fragment, Jump back. That's why it's called the lagging strand because it takes a while it lags behind because it's jumping back and it's replacing all these primers and DNA polymerase has to move every single time. It's kind of annoying. Right? So this process is a little bit more annoying and the reason that this diagram isn't the greatest is because appear this black line is representing the direction the D. N. A polymerase adds D. N. A. To the new strands of D. N. A. But overall remember that D. N. A. This D. N. A strand is growing in this direct which can be kind of confusing. I know I completely understand. So now that we've talked about the overview of how this process works, we're going to go on and talk about the replication machinery which is going to be the specific molecules and proteins needed to build these new strands of DNA. Now, if that confused you, I completely understand this is kind of a weird topic to wrap your brain around after you watch this and then after you watch the different names and jobs of the replication machinery, I definitely recommend looking up an animation of this process that always greatly helped me to watch a video of actually the machinery moving around and building this new strand of DNA, especially for the lagging strand, because it can be pretty confusing. Okay, everyone, let's go on to our next topic.

