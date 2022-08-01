Hi in this video, we're going to be talking about enzyme kinetics. So what our enzyme kinetics will they actually enzyme kinetics is actually measuring the activity of an enzyme. So, um this actually refers to measuring the relationship between the substrate concentration and the speed of enzyme reaction. So, because it depends on the concentrations of the substrate I've prepared for you to different um potential ways reactions can occur. So the first is that there's low substrate concentration. That means there's going to be less collisions and that for the substrate is rate limiting. So if we look at this example here, let me back out of the way. You can see that if there's a low amount of substrate. So here there's a ton of enzymes that there's going to be really just only a few collisions between substrate and enzyme. And therefore we say the substrate is right limiting. Which means that the substrate is controlling the rate of the reaction. Now, if we go to the second um potential occurrence and that is there's the high substrate concentration, then there's more collision between enzymes and substrates and the enzyme is rate limiting. So this is actually over here. So you can see there's a ton of substrates. Um so there's a high substrate concentration. So there's more collision. And that means that the enzyme is right limiting because all of the enzymes are bound and so there there can't be, you know, it can only go as fast as there are enzymes to catalyze the reaction. And so enzyme kinetics really deals with looking at these two different reactions. You know, how much substrate, how much enzyme is there, So how fast can the reaction occur? And so generally, enzyme kinetics is a measure that is measured before any product has been formed. And so that way we can actually look and see, you know, how fast is the reaction going to occur before it actually gets started? So now let's move on.

