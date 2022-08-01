Okay, so now we're going to talk about enzyme regulation. And so enzyme catalysis is highly regulated, which makes sense because enzymes speed up chemical reactions. So we don't want enzyme speeding up reactions that we don't want to take place. And so they have to be regulated. So there are many different ways that enzymes are regulated. I'm only going to mention a few here and we'll talk about more later in the course. But these are just sort of three that are mentioned in your textbook and are just good to know conceptually about how enzymes are regulated. So the first is feedback inhibition and that's when a product of one pathway inhibits the enzyme involved in its synthesis. So if you have an enzyme here acting on this to produce some other type of product here and that product can come back up here and inhibit the enzyme. And so this feedback inhibition can stop enzyme catalysis when enough of the product has been made. That's one way of regulation. Another way of regulation is a lost erIC regulation. And that's when some type of small molecule actually binds to a regulatory site on the enzyme. And so when it does that it binds to the enzyme, it can change, it can change the shape or structure and that can affect binding of the substrate or its ability to speed up reactions. And so generally it usually inhibits the reaction moving forward. Um and so that's one way enzymes are regulated and then a final way is actually threw phosphor relation. And so phosphor relation occurs when there's an addition of a phosphate group. And this actually has the ability to inhibit or activate enzyme activity. So if we're going to look at just an example of regulation, we see here that there is an enzyme here and a substrate here and you can see that the activated the active site is right here. And so normally the enzyme is going to bind the substrate and then release products. But there can be all of this um regulation that occurs um in this process. So for instance this product here, this red one can come back and bind to the enzyme and block substrate binding. So that would be feedback inhibition. There can be some type of binding side of something else. Some co factor here which block substrate binding. So that would be Alice Terek regulation. And then you can have phosphor relation which is gonna be a little difficult to draw. So I'll just put here false phosphate group, there's a S A. P. Because you didn't see but and that foss relation can actually stimulate or inhibit the enzyme substrate binding and reaction that occurs. So now let's move on

