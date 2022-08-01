Hi in this video, we're gonna be talking about light independent reactions. Also known as the Calvin cycle. So the Calvin cycle is best described as carbon fixation. So this is usually um or this is using A T. P. And N. A. D. P. H. Which was created in the light in light dependent reactions to fix carbon from C. 02. So it takes CO. Two and uses that carbon to create sugar. And the process that we're going to go over a lot um we're gonna talk occurs in what's known as C three plants, which is the majority of plants. And you may remember these from here by 0101 class. And so um how this happens is C. O. To the carbon from it is attached to this sugar called ribose close 15 phosphate. And it's a five carbon sugar. So when that one carbon here comes in and attaches to this five carbon, it actually creates the six or it creates the possibility of six carbons which is created into 23 carbon sugars. And that sugar is called phosphate, phosphate, glycerin. And that's gonna be step one Step two that is going to be reduced. Um and when that is reduced that releases oxygen as a waste product. So carbon fixation is the process of taking that carbon from C. 02 and using it and attaching it to sugars and in that process oxygen is released. So the really important part of carbon fixation is the enzyme that is responsible for it. And this enzyme is called disco. Um and I spelled it out for you but I'm not gonna try to pronounce it because what a waste of time and so rude Biscoe is the enzymes that catalyze is carbon fixation. So the removal of the carbon from carbon dioxide and adding it to a sugar. Now rube isco is one of those. It's such an interesting enzyme one because it works um really slowly like enzymes we think work really fast. But Disco is actually fairly slow. And so because it's such an important thing like this is the enzyme that allows plants to create sugar from light. Um they need a lot of it if it's gonna work slow they need a ton of it. And so it's actually thought to be the most abundant protein on earth because they need so much of it. And so um in the third step here the A. T. P. And N. A. D. P. H. Which I said was needed before this is from the light um dependent that's where it comes from. Are used to generate more sugar more of this five carbon sugar. And so in the end three carbon dioxides end up making one of these sugars and that consumes 9 80 P. And six N. A. D. P. H. S. Which is a lot of energy to create this one sugar. So here's an overview of the Calvin cycle I guess I can stand here, I don't need to write. And so you don't need to like these chemical structures, you don't need to know, like just sort of scribble them out because that's not what we're focusing on here. Instead. What we're focusing on is the fact that roux Biscoe is super important and that it uses a T p M and N A D P. H, which remember we got from the light dependent reactions um in order to produce sugars, which is the last step here. Um And so yeah, so this is the overview of the Calvin cycle. So with that let's now move on.

