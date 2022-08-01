Okay, so in this video we're gonna talk about the cyclic um light dependent reactions. So previously, when we're talking about all those different steps, it was a very linear process. It just sort of traveled between protein complexes all the way down the chain. But in a cyclic light dependent reactions, there is this cycle where it circles back and it does something different. So the cyclic light dependent reactions uh that process creates A T. P. But not in A. D. P. H. And so the reason it does this is because Photo System Two is going to work the exact same in the linear pathway. So the first few steps of that pathway that we painstakingly went over works exactly the same. The difference in cyclic light dependent reactions occurs in photo System One which instead of transferring um its electron to what's known as the N. A. D. P. Plus reductase, it instead goes back to the side of your own complex. So let me show you this image while I talk about it. So this is Photo System One. So this is gonna be the second half of the light dependent reactions. So this light comes in, it jumps around, it eventually ends up in the special pair P. 700. And that donates an electron to the primary electronics sector. And we get to fair docks in. Now, normally in the linear pathway that's going to go through N. A. D. P plus reductase in the linear pathway. But instead we want to learn what's going on in the cyclic pathway. So what happens in the cyclic pathway is instead of doing this, it doesn't do this instead cycles back through to before and goes through the cytochrome complex and this ends up in the production of a teepee. And then that electron is replaced pretty much by itself. It just cycles back through that same exact electron. It gets excited. That energy is used to create A T. P. Instead of N. A. D. P. H. And then it cycles back through um and replaces itself. And so yeah, so that is the cyclic reactions which are different and use much more rarely. Like this is if the sale needs more 80 P. But not in A. D. P. H. But the more typical pathway is the one that we talked about, which is going to be the linear pathway. But this pathway can happen. Um So I need to tell you about it. So that's the cyclic pathway. Let's now move on.

Hide transcripts