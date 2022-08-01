Hi in this video, we're gonna be talking about Mendel and the principles of inheritance. So the first thing we need to talk about our alleles and I feel like people get confused when we talk about Aaliyah was just because they're not 100% sure what they are. So let's just define it very simply. And alleles are variants of a human gene. So one gene can have multiple alleles and each one of them are variants. And so because every human cell or every or every human somatic cell has um two copies of a gene, that means every human can have two alleles for that gene. And so we define combinations of these different in a couple of different ways. When we say we classify them as homo Ziegesar hetero side. So it's homos, I guess if the two allele copies that a person has are the same, they're identical and it's hetero cigarettes, if the two alleles are different. So if you have two of the same alleles will say that's homo zebras. If you have two different alleles, that's how it goes, I guess, but can also be classified in a different way as well, and that's a dominant or recessive. So dominant alleles are going to be if there, if you have a dominant allele, it's always going to be expressed no matter what the second is, it's always going to be expressed, you're going to see it in a typically you're going to see a physical appearance of it. Um but if those, if you have a dominant allele, it's always gonna be expressed, whereas recessive, alleles are different and it's only expressed pretty much if a dominant isn't there. So the dominant will always be expressed and so you'll see it if you have it. But if you don't have it then you will see a recessive allele. So what this looks like is we have this lovely animal here. I don't know what kind of animal it is. I guess you could make it up and um here are our two alleles for our different for our gene. And this gene is for um I guess coked color, right? And you can see there's one upper case and one lowercase here. And you're probably familiar with this notation from either high school or your undergraduate intro classes. But essentially this one is dominant heterocyclic because dominant means black. And we see this because it has the dominant allele, the upper case are. Now it's hetero ziggy's because the two alleles are different. You have one upper case and one lowercase. Whereas this animal for instance is different. It's recessive because there's no uppercase R. So instead you just have to lower case ours but it's also home as I guess because the two alleles are identical. They're exactly the same. So that's what those terms mean. Now I said we were gonna talk about Mendel and we are so Mendel studied alleles and gene inheritance and he did this by studying pea plants which I'm sure you know and he observed their offspring so there's a few different ways to label baiting and offspring that I want to go over. So the first one is called the P one generation. That's gonna be the parental plants. So those are the mom and dad plants. Then you have the F. one generation. So that's going to be the offspring created from the parental plants. So this is kind of like, you know, their Children, the plants, Children. But then you have the F. Two generation and this is the offspring created by the F. One. So these are the grandchildren, you have the parents, you have the Children and you have the grandchildren. Now in humans, we complete this analogy entirely makes sense. But what's interesting is that typically the F two generation can how we get that can be interesting and uses some kind of inbreeding we can think of from the F one generation. So we say it's their back cross if we mate the F. One offspring. So the Children with the parents and we think that's super weird for humans, right? It would be like so gross if that happened with humans. Um But in pea plants, it doesn't really matter, right because there's just some plants, so we can make the F. One generations with their siblings or with their parents to create these F two generations that can tell us interesting things about genetics. And it's not gross because it's plants. So um here's an example. So these are cats, for instance, just the generation. So you cross the two parents, you have the mom, mom cat and the dad cat. And they produce these four Children, these F one Children. And then in this case, I think the two of the f one Children are mated together. So these two siblings mate and they produce the f two grandchildren for the cats total inbreeding. But it's okay because we're studying genetics. So that's just some information hopefully will be helpful. So now let's move on.

