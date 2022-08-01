Okay, so now let's talk about Mendel's laws. So we're going to talk only about two of Mendel's laws. The law of segregation and the law of independent assortment. And Mendel of course, discovered these laws because or wrote about these laws because he was studying P plants and was noticing all of these important laws about inheritance. And so all of this is going to be focused on how different genes are inherited. So the first law is the law of segregation. So what this means is that says that two alleles for the single gene and this is the key part here, Single gene separate during gamete formation. And so it sounds like a lot of like complex words, but it actually makes a lot of sense. So we know that we get one copy of gene from our mom and one copy of gene from our dad. And this means that we get one allele from our mom and we get one allele from our dad. So when the gametes are forming, so those eggs and sperm, we don't get two alleles from each parent, we only get one. So that means that the two alleles that your mom has for in you have to separate to form the eggs. And when we get the or when the eggs and the sperm unite, those two leal's unite at random. So there's not one egg destined for one sperm, it's just all sort of random. Any sperm can hit any egg and you get one random alil from each parent. So that's the law of segregation. That says that we don't get two copies of alleles from each parent because then we would end up with double the genetic information we need, we only get one copy of one allele because those separate during gamete formation. So during the formation of the egg or the sperm. So that's the simple one, the more complex one and the one we're going to spend a lot of time on is the law of independent assortment. So what this says is this is we're talking about different genes. So that's why I highlighted that single gene before this is really how you can tell these two apart. Um So it says that the alleles of different genes are passed independently of each other. So for p plants, what this means is that a pea plant of a certain color can be any shape. It's not that one color. A green pea plant has to be this shape. Those are two different genes. There's the gene for color and the gene for shape and any color Plant can be any shape because their past independently of each other. So in humans, that would mean that just because, you know, I'm 54, that my height has nothing to do with my hair colour. I can have blonde hair and I can be any height and because those are two different genes and therefore their past independently, and I can be any height and have still have blonde hair. They don't go together. And so when we're looking at this, we do I'm going to talk more about independent assortment. But first I want to go back to these crosses that you're probably familiar with. The mono hybrid. Cross is going to look at the inheritance of one trait. So whether or not I get blonde hair and the dye hybrid cross will look at the inheritance of two traits. So whether I get blonde hair and whether I'm certain height, an example of this. So we look at a di hybrid cross, you can see here that we're crossing this white cat and this brown cat and the white cat has a short tail. And the brown cat has a long tail. And so when you get when you make those and they produce offspring, you can see that this produces in this case all brown cats, a short tails. And then if you mate these two, so this one and this one, what you get is you get a mixture, you get some brown cats with short tails, you get some white cats with short tails, you get some brown cats with long tails. And some white cats with long tails. And these crosses, um pretty much just tell you what proportions of everything you'll get based on genetics. That's more for genetics class. So let's go back into the independent assortment because like I said before, it's a bit more complicated. So um what the law of independent assortment says that genes will um will assort independently. So they won't be passed together necessarily, But you may be thinking about this and you may not, but I'm going to propose the question is, what about genes on the same chromosome? Right. So we get this one chromosome from our mom and one chromosome for our dad. And each one of these chromosomes have multiple genes on that. So if that were true, that would if the law of independent assortment were true, that would mean that, you know, all these genes on this chromosome somehow have to be able to sort independently of each other and they can't they can segregate independently. And this is due to crossing over, which if you remember what crossing over is be familiar with it from my Asus. Um but if you haven't watched that video yet or you haven't gotten over that yet, um Pretty much what crossing over is is it's a process where genes on the same chromosome um can actually go to the other one. So those the alleles can sort of switch with each other. And so this allows for genes on the same chromosome to be passed independently of each other because those can cross over. And so there's a limitation though, crossing over only works if the genes are really far away from each other, genes that are close to each other will actually pretty much always be inherited together. So what this is called is genetic linkage and genetically quint measures how frequently genes are co inherited. So how often does my blonde hair result in me being 54. So how often those are co inherited and that determines the distance on the chromosome. So of course I would have to get a huge population. Usually this is not done in humans, this is done in fruit flies or other organisms, but essentially you get a big population and you say, okay, how many of these have blonde hair and a 54. And so if there's a lot, that means that there are pretty much called a linkage group, which means that these two genes, blond hair and heights are so close together that they never cross over independently, they're always passed on together. But if there's not a lot of blond hair and 54 people, so it's all sort of mixed in, then that means that those genes are farther apart from each other and therefore can be passed independently. So what this looks like is you have a linkage group. So you have gene one gene to and gene three and you can see that they are close together. So this would be something that would be inherited together. So if I were to rearrange these genes and I were to put them in this situation where you have gene one over here, Gene three over here, then these would be less likely to be co inherited. Whereas if they were right next to each other, they would be more likely to be co inherited. And the reason for this is what it is because of crossing over. And this is a process that mixes up the wheels in um mitosis. And so if crossing over were to happen here because these genes are so close to each other, it's likely that they would both have crossing over together so they would both cross over to the other chromosome. Whereas there here is if crossing over happen here because this is so far away, there would be no reason why crossing over would also just happened to happen here. So crossing over occurring in this really tight situation on genes that are right next to each other is what allows these genes to sort of always are very likely to be co inherited together. Um So that's sort of the caveat to the law of independent assortment, which says that you know, genes are all these genes are sorted independently. Which is true unless the jeans are really close together and just happen to always undergo crossing over all the time. So that's kind of the exception to that role. But with that let's now move on

Hide transcripts