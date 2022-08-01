Lysosomal Sorting

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about license Elmo and other degradation pathways. So the first we're gonna talk about the license own um everything that you know the license home needs. It has and does in order to degrade things. So the License um actually contains many enzymes that degrade intracellular and extra cellular material. So you can kind of think of the life zone as the cell's stomach. So then when things come in, whether it's from the internal environment or the external environment it's gonna get degraded. And so how it actually degrades is very similar to the stomach. So the License um is actually really acidic and how it maintains that acidity is because there's an A. T. P pump that's responsible for pumping protons across the membrane. So here we have another proton gradient cell biology, we deal a lot with proton gradients. And this gradient is really important because it maintains that acidity. It maintains the self stomach so that it can degrade things. But you may ask. Well that's great but why doesn't the License um degrade itself if it's so acidic? And the reason it doesn't degrade itself is because those membrane lipids and proteins have a lot of glide consolation. So what that means? Um First do you remember what consolation is? Right, that's gonna be the addition of sugars and it can happen on lipids or proteins but either way it sort of it stops that acidity from affecting the License mobile membrane and the License proteins themselves. So either can exist in this acidic environment. It's kind of it's very similar to the same way you know your gut cells you know your stomach doesn't digest itself. So the license alone doesn't digest itself, it's just the place for digestion. So the enzymes responsible for this digestion or this degradation are called listen so molasses, hydro laces and they break down all different kinds of materials and there's a lot of them around 50 types in every single license. Um So here we have a license. Um I don't know why these have faces on them but they do but anyways these are the proteins and enzymes all the different kinds that can degrade proteins inside the license. Um I don't know maybe the happy ones are just happy about degrading things. So um what proteins actually get degraded in the license zone. Well proteins that need to get to the license zone must contain the appropriate signals. And this signal for the license zone is called the man 06 phosphate tag. And so license zonal proteins that need to get to the license. Um So that these are these acid hydraulic analysis, different types of membrane proteins. Any specifically license only protein has to have this man oh six phosphate tag. Now once it has that signal on it the license so more receptors will actually recognize it. And then um these are actually found in the golgi that's important. So it's a little misleading license. So more receptors you think that's in the in the license eventually they make it there. But to begin with those proteins start out in the er and the Golgi they need to be stored into the license zone. So they're buying these receptors in the and then once that tag is interacted with this license hormone receptor they're going to be sorted into transport vesicles and travel to the license zone where they can then exert their function. So here we have a protein here and it needs to get to the license zone that's where its function is. So it binds to license. So more receptors in the Golgi and once it's bound that bicycle will butt off and it will travel to the license zone where this protein gets released and then it can exert X. Function. So this is a this is a pretty important pathway to know. So you have your cargo advice the license. So more receptors in the Golgi once it's their travels to the license um and it can exert its function super super important. So that let's not turn the page

Hide transcripts