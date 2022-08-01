Okay, so in this video, I'm gonna be talking about other degradation pathways in the cell. So the first one is going to be a top aji. So to Fiji is going to be the process of the cell eating itself. So this is when the cell is controlling its own death or it's controlling the degradation of certain big things in the cell. And how it does this is it takes, it degrades large molecules or are or organelles in the cell. So how this happens is auto faggot zones form and these are membrane enclosed um compartments, auto faggot zones that can enclose or old organelles. So, you know, things old Golgi components are old mitochondria that are dying that need to be degraded. Um Auto zones will enclose them with a double membrane in mind. This is a double membrane. Then you have this huge compartment, right? With this old dead Binoche Andrea or a chloroplast or whatever it is in it. And this huge complex will actually end up fusing with the license zone. And this is called an auto license zone because it has to get pretty large, much larger than a license zone would normally be. So, it has a special name. Um you may actually see this called sometimes as macro Fiji because because it's large. Micro Fiji is a different process with a smaller vesicles and also a single by layer. But atop a G. Is gonna be macrophages because it's huge. So here you have your auto fag a zone. Remember it has this double membrane, you can see drawn here and you have a license zone. So this is going to have something in it. So we'll just say this is the mitochondria, it's dead, it's dying. It doesn't want to be there, it needs to be degraded. So this actually fuses with the license zone to create this auto license zone. This huge complex Michael Beiji and um eventually the auto fag Azzam and the mitochondria will get degraded. This is another degradation pathway, separate one is called acidosis. And I know you heard about this in your intro class and this is going to be the process of the cell. Actually internalizing large particles from the extra cellular environment. When it internalizes these large extra cellular molecules, it forms faggot zones and this also encloses these molecules with a double membrane. So this double membrane is a very um repetitive theme throughout these other degradation pathways. It's important and eventually life the auto zone. This faggot zone will fuse with the license zone And for the tego license zone. Um and this is also called macrophages because it's dealing with um large particles. So here we have a bacteria for example, is a large particle it undergoes to go psychosis enters into a bag a zone it eventually fuses with a license um to form fatalism and this is degraded um and sometimes that can be just released or it can be further degraded and used by the cell whatever it wants to do but it forms these fabulous ISMs in order to be degraded. So those are the overview of the two other degradation pathways that we're going to talk about. So with that, let's turn the page.

