Multicellular Development

So we talked about cells and tissues. But now let's talk about the formation of multicellular organisms. So first the formation of tissues has to occur has to happen early in the development of an organism. And so this is because in the human body a single cell which is called a zygote, which is the first single cell eventually result in 100 trillion cells. So that's a huge amount of diversity and complexity and number of cells. So in order for that to happen, the cells have to decide very early on what they're going to become. So they have to say, okay, you're going to become this. So you need to focus on becoming blood or you're going to become the head. So you need to focus on doing that. And by separating those divisions and those responsibilities out early, we're actually able to form this functional organism instead of a jumbled mass of cells. So one of the earliest patterns actually depends on the placement of where your mouth and the anus goes. So in protas OEMs which are a type of or um it's sort of a division of organisms, the mouth. So there's they developed the mouth near this thing called a transient opening and they have eventual nerve cord. Now you should have gone over this in your bio one on one class. Um So this is just really a refresher for you. But in early development there's this kind of hole that opens, which I'll actually just show you down here. Um so you have um so here's some of these very early cells before the opening. But eventually this opening starts forming this transient opening right here and then depending on where whether the mouth forms near this or the anus form here and that's how you're classified. So for protas OEMs the mouth um develops near this transient opening so eventually the mouth will form down here. Whereas in diaries owns the anus forms near the transient opening opening so you can see this um down here and so this really starts to divide how organisms eventually develop. So for protas OEMs they have a ventral nerve cord and for Judaism's they have a dorsal central nervous system. Now you don't necessarily need to remember what the dorsal central nervous system just know that these um different classifications affect how the multicellular organism is developed. So now the a second large type of patterning occurs and this is actually for patterning genes. So master regulatory pattern genes control the timing and formation of specific tissues. So before we were just talking about mouth and anus. Now we're talking about specific tissues. So this type of symmetry that's controlled by patterning genes includes anterior posterior dorsal ventral to which side of the body you're talking about. And then it also controls where the head, the chest, the abdomen and tails are going to develop. So what are patterning genes? What do they do? Well actually they are pretty conserved. So I mean they're found in almost every organism pretty much every organism. Things called transcription factors. and what transcription factors do is that they control gene expression which makes sense. You need to control the development of cells and tissues. Well then you have to control the genes that are expressed in them. So pattern genes are transcription factors that control gene expression. Um and so they can be I mean like really specific. So for instance um the gene that controls the development of eyes is actually the exact same gene in flies and in humans. Now this might seem a little weird because the fly i is very different than the human eye. But it's true because they're both eyes so very early in development, they are controlled by the same patterning gene. And so this is actually a so I want to show you this image. It has a lot of colors to a lot of aspects to it. So let me walk you through it. So this is actually a fruit fly. Um Zygote. So a very early in development of the fruit fly. And um they so you can see that they're all of these different colors. So all of these different colors have names. You don't need to know the names. Just sort of know that these are jeans. These are patterning jeans. So this is gene one gene, red, green, blue, jean purple and so on so forth. Now. So it is this is kind of a graph. So you have the anterior and posterior moving across here and then you also have the time. So this is earlier in development and later in development. So you can see that this um this very early organism expresses this blue gene on the anterior side and the red gene on the posterior side very early in development. And this stimulates the formation of tissues in this area. Now as it progresses on in time, it stops expressing this blue and starts expressing these purple and green jeans. But it only does it in these very specific locations. And you can see that they actually over time become extremely specific. Where you can see that right here and here there are these blue jeans expressed, but in this area between them there's not. And so these patterning genes over time lead to complex structures found in organisms that can lead to various organs or symmetry. And that's what allows us. These patterning genes really control early development of specific structures in an organism. So now let's move on.

