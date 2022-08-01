Cells to Tissues

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about the evolution of tissue structure. So first let's talk about how cells became tissues. So before they were multicellular organisms, they were all of these single cells just sort of floating around. But eventually they started interacting with each other and found that that was beneficial. And so to increase these interactions, cell to cell interactions lead to the formation of an extra cellular matrix in the first and the first multicellular organisms. So the extra cellular matrix is really just composed of these proteins that connect cells together. So meta zones, which is another term for just multicellular organisms, evolved from these really small cellular colonies of cells around one billion years ago. And so when they did this, they needed to be able to attach together. So one of these proteins that did this is called the cell adhesion protein or molecules that you can do cam for short and they attached animal cells together. Animal And so these are obviously still present today um and they still attach animal cells within our bodies and with other animals bodies. Now for plant cells, this term is a little different and it's called plasma does Mata which are actually just the cytoplasmic bridges that connect plant cell walls. Now, if we refer back to the extra cellular matrix, which again we're talking about all of these things that connect cells together. The extra cellular matrix is composed of multiple proteins. Um some of them called the basil lamb inna which forms the base alumina that provides support instructors for groups of epithelial cells. So there's been a lot of molded words but all of them are responsible for attaching sales together. There's a lamb in a does it through proteins, plasma dis model does it through cytoplasmic bridges but all of these are connecting sales together. So here you can see so here in this image you can see animal cells. This is actually animal skin and plant cells. So this down here is going to be the extra cellular matrix which you can shorten with E. C. M. And then you have the basil lamin A. Which is actually this uh black structure here. And um pretty much both of these are just consists of all of these different proteins that help attach all of these cells that are up here together and help them act as one force as as skin instead of all of these individual cells. Now for plant cells. Um like I said there were it was called plasma does Mata which is down here at the bottom back up so you can write that down Plasma does Mata. And you can actually see them here. Um Yeah the green shows up so um you can see the cytoplasmic bridges or plasma does Mata connecting all of these plant cell walls together. Um So this is how cells eventually started evolving into tissues because they were acting as one unit connected by all of these proteins instead of all of these individual cells. Now today we have tissues and so organized groups of cells form tissues. Now I've divided this into two section different types of plant tissues and different types of animal tissues. And I bowled id some of these terms that you're probably familiar with from your intro bio class which went over some of the basics of tissues. So this is mainly just a refresher of what uh the issue terms are for plants and animals. So for plant cells you have ground tissue which is the area of metabolism you have dermal tissue which forms the protective coat. It is also a place for nutrient absorption and then you have vascular tissue which transport water and nucleus throughout the plant. Now for animal sales you have five main tissue groups epithelial which forms sheets that cover the body for protection. You have connected tissue and that provides the mechanical support for the body. This also includes your bone tissue. You have blood which is responsible for transporting oxygen throughout the body. You have the nervous system which is responsible for transporting signals throughout the body. And then you have muscle tissue which is responsible in helping your body move. And so um like I said, these boulder terms you're familiar with already from your bio, your intro bio class but I just wanted to refresh them here. So we can understand, you know, these are the tissues that groups of cells make. So if we look at the plant tissue here, you can there are a bunch of numbers here. You can kind of just ignore them. But you can see the vascular tissue which transports the water. And you don't necessarily you don't need to know exactly where these tissues are just that they exist on this plant. Uh This plant cross section actually of the three tissue types. So then you also have the dermal tissue which provides support and structure and protection for the plant. And then you also have um the ground tissue which is responsible for absorbing nutrients and helping things flow between all the different tissues. So now let's move on to the next concept.

