Hi in this video I'm gonna be talking about an overview of photosynthesis. So photosynthesis is just the process of converting light into a teepee and sugars. And you know this you've probably talked about photosynthesis since I don't know elementary school and so but we're in cell biology, going to go over a lot more details of photosynthesis than you would ever care to know about. So um it is composed of two different types of reactions. There's the light dependent actions which is responsible for creating a. D. P. And N. A. D. P. H. Remember notice this one is different because it has this special N. A. D. P. H. And so that's going to be specific to photosynthesis, electron carrier and plants. And so in the light dependent reaction the cells undergo photo phosphor relation which is just a fancy term. That means it uses an electron transport chain to drive A. T. P synthesis. Um And it's starting point is light because it is photo so this is very similar to oxidative phosphor relation. I mean it is essentially the exact same definition as oxidative phosphor relation. But the difference is that the final electron donation is actually not given to oxygen. So we'll talk more about that in the exact steps which I'm sure you're thrilled about. So how this happens is light energy comes in. It's absorbed by this pigment chlorophyll which we all know about. And that light energy is then used by the cell to drive a. T. P synthesis and photo reduction happens which is the process through which the final electron remember is not given 202. And instead it's given to this electron carrier N. A. D. Plus which creates N. A. D. P. H. Now you're saying oh my gosh, this is so detailed why you're even telling me about this. Well don't worry about it. Right this second and future videos you're gonna we're gonna go over every single step and everything that's imported about every single step. But now just know there's this light dependent reaction and a light independent reaction which you may see it's called carbon fixation. And these reactions use A T. P. And N. A. D. P. H. That was created in a like dependent reaction to create sugar from C. 02. So plants take in C. 02. We know this. So the product of this reaction is going to be a three carbon sugar which then the cell can use to create large much larger sugars. And so for instance if it needs to create glucose which is a very common thing it creates, it's gonna need 18 80 P. 12 N. A. D. P. H. Is and converge 12 waters into oxygen and then we use that oxygen to breathe. I don't know why. I don't know. But yeah photosynthesis. So just an overview of what happens. Light comes in. The light reactions happen. They create all these fun things A G. P. And A. D. P. H. This even goes into the Calvin cycle or the light independent or carbon fixation. You'll see it as so many different words because for some reason, we can't name anything one term and it uses C. 02 to create sugar and releases 02. So this is the overview of photosynthesis and we're going to get into much more detail and future videos. So be excited for that. So now let's turn the page.

