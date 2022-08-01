Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about the core blast. So the core classes really important for photosynthesis and it has this really distinctive structure kind of very similar to the mitochondria. So the first thing is it's surrounded by two membranes. This is exactly the same as the mitochondria. Um It contains the outer membrane, inner membrane and inter membrane space. And then those have the pretty much the exact same characteristics as the one in the mitochondria. Now we started getting into very unique chromosomes or chromosome. We're gonna chloroplast structure. So that's gonna be the strom A. Which is going to be the internal space of the chloroplast. The troma is filled with things called Phila coy AIDS which are flat disk. That is where photosynthesis takes place. And then you have granna which are stacks of Philip roids. And so the interesting thing about phyllo coins is that they can be connected together to form a single large compartment. So here we have our core class. You can see there's a there's an outer membrane here. There's an inner membrane here. And the inter membrane space is here you have the aroma which is gonna be the internal region or space of the core class. You have a pillow coy which is gonna be a single disk here you have gran um which are sort of a stack of different tile coins. This one has three. So 123. And then each of these stylish coins can be connected together um through these kind of disk to form a single compartment. Now the important part here is that the silo coid is the place of photosynthesis. So it's important now the chloroplast is unique because it is one member of a special family called the plastic family of plants. Organelles. And classes are unique because all plastics come from what's known as a pro placid. And so these are just organelles that are kind of undifferentiated. So we think of undifferentiated cells. Well, plastic kids come from low classes which are undifferentiated organelles and their present and rapidly dividing plant cells. And so there are many different types of classes other than the core blast. There's chroma plast um which contain other types of light absorbing pigments. There's angioplasty which store starch. So there different types of class IDs and classes one. So for instance what we have here is we have our pro placid and it's just shown as this kind of like undifferentiated blob of something that will become an organ L. And eventually these evolve are evolved. They've become different types of placid. The chloroplast chroma plaice plaice protein help last. All these different types of classes can form from a pro placid. But chloroplast is the one that we're really going to talk about because it's the site of photosynthesis. So with that let's move on

